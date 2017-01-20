Upstart Crow @ Longmont Theatre presents:

King Lear

Text Logo Written by William Shakespeare

A production of The Upstart Crow Theatre Company.

Directed by Joan Kuder Bell

February 9 – February 19

February 10, 11, 17, 18 at 7:30 pm

February 12, 19 at 2:00 pm

February 9, 16 at 7:30 pm : Name Your Price Night *

King Lear is a tragedy written by William Shakespeare depicting the gradual descent into madness of the title character, after he disposes of his kingdom giving bequests to two of his three daughters based on their flattery of him, bringing tragic consequences for all. Derived from the legend of Leir of Britain, a mythological pre-Roman Celtic king, the play has been widely adapted for the stage and motion pictures, with the title role coveted by many of the world’s most accomplished actors. This Upstart Crow Theatre Company production is set in Celtic Britain.

* Name-Your-Price Nights: Since 1990, each Thursday performance at the Upstart Crow Theatre Company has been “Name-Your-Price” Night. We realize that even our low regular admission price can be a stretch for some and we don’t want that to be a barrier to experiencing these great plays. Instead of a ticket, you’ll be given a plain envelope when you enter. After the show is over, drop your envelope in the collection box, paying as much or as little as you like. Seats are available on a first come, first served basis. You may call the box office at 303-772-5200 to “reserve” up to four tickets. If you have not claimed them by 15 minutes before curtain, they will be released.

@ Longmont Performing Arts Center

513 Main St

Longmont, CO 80501

303-772-5200

www.longmonttheatre.org