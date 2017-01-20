Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Legal Fictions/Stories on Stage (February 12)

Posted by gshanstrom on 20 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


Stories on Stage presents:
Legal Fictions

Sunday, February 12 | 1:30 & 6:30pm

Amusing stories about the world’s second oldest profession.

“The Something by John Grisham” by B.J. Novak
“Weight” by Margaret Atwood
“Me v. Big Mike” by Larry Doyle

Stories on Stage @
SU TEATRO CULTURAL & PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
721 Santa Fe Drive
Denver, CO 80204
(303) 296-0219
www.suteatro.org


