February 25 – The Silent Princess : A Turkish Tale / The BiTSY STAGE

Posted by gshanstrom on 23 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


Non Union Auditions
The BiTSY STAGE
The BiTSY STAGE is holding auditions for the second show of our 2017 season.
An Original Adaptation
The Silent Princess : A Turkish Tale
When: Saturday, February 25th (by appointment)
Where: THE BiTSY STAGE (1137 S. Huron St. Denver, CO 80223)
We are seeking the following:
3 men and 3 women
1 Turkish oud player
*No monologues required.
*You will be asked to cold read sides and to do some improv with your fellow actors.
*Please be prepared to stay for at least 15 minutes. In some cases, we may ask you to stay longer if you can.
Show Details: (Detailed schedules available at auditions)
Rehearsals 4/5 -5/4 Performances 5/5 – 6/11
Most performances will be Saturday and Sunday matinees with two Friday evening performances.

All positions are PAID
Salary : $75 a week during rehearsals / $50 per performance

Send Headshots and resumes to Samantha McDermott
sam@bitsystage.com
You will be contacted with a time slot for your audition.


