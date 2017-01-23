Non Union Auditions

The BiTSY STAGE

The BiTSY STAGE is holding auditions for the second show of our 2017 season.

An Original Adaptation

The Silent Princess : A Turkish Tale

When: Saturday, February 25th (by appointment)

Where: THE BiTSY STAGE (1137 S. Huron St. Denver, CO 80223)

We are seeking the following:

3 men and 3 women

1 Turkish oud player

*No monologues required.

*You will be asked to cold read sides and to do some improv with your fellow actors.

*Please be prepared to stay for at least 15 minutes. In some cases, we may ask you to stay longer if you can.

Show Details: (Detailed schedules available at auditions)

Rehearsals 4/5 -5/4 Performances 5/5 – 6/11

Most performances will be Saturday and Sunday matinees with two Friday evening performances.

All positions are PAID

Salary : $75 a week during rehearsals / $50 per performance

Send Headshots and resumes to Samantha McDermott

sam@bitsystage.com

You will be contacted with a time slot for your audition.