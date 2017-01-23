Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Recipe for Genius – Practical and Effective Tools for Manifesting Thriving Creative Experience (Feb 18 & Apr 8)

Recipe for Genius – Practical and Effective [Performance Enhancing] Tools for Manifesting Thriving Creative Experience workshop.
What if you knew how to turn-on your artistic genius as a conscious and intentional part of your creative process? During your Recipe for Genius workshop experience you will be introduced to three profoundly effective tools which, when implemented, will have you tap-in to alignment with your unlimited creative potential, tuning-up and enhancing your creative process to produce results that had previously gone undiscovered.
The Recipe for Genius workshop guides you through a series of interactive conversations and experiences taking you beyond theory and into action with a heightened sense of awareness of your creative genius potential, and the mind blowing part you play in the creative process.
We believe the Recipe for Genius workshop experience will bring a new and profound level of awareness and expanded appreciation to what you already trust to work for your creative process. As well, you will access your untapped abilities to manifest creative results in a way you hadn’t known to considered before.
There actually is a Recipe For Genius.

Colorado Free University
Saturday, February 18, 10:00am-3:00pm
www.freeu.com
303-399-0093 ext.0
Course Number 8904A
Fee $100.00

Colorado Free University
Saturday, April 8, 10:00am-3:00pm
www.freeu.com
303-399-0093 ext.0
Course Number 8904B
Fee $100.00


