Foothills Theatre Company Presents

Shakespeare in Clement Park

The Tempest

July 21-29, 2017

Auditions:

Monday, March 20, 2017 6-7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 6-7:00 p.m.

Callbacks:

Saturday, March 25, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Audition & Callback Location: Ridge Recreation Center, 6613 S. Ward Street, Littleton, CO 80127

Sign Up for an Audition Slot: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0f4daca92fa1f94-auditions3

Auditions are open to anyone age 18 & Up. All roles are unpaid. Please prepare a 1-2 minute memorized Shakespearean monologue for auditions. We are looking for a dynamic cast of actors of mixed gender, age and race. Experience in movement and physical comedy is encouraged by not required. Callbacks will include cold readings from the script. After reserving an audition time please send an electronic headshot and resume to reginas@fhprd.org. If you are not available for an audition time listed above, please email Regina to schedule an audition time. Call Backs are required for consideration.

Visit https://www.ifoothills.org/ftc/ for more information about Foothills Theatre Company

Rehearsals: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, May 15-July 19, 2017 6:30-9p.m.

(Rehearsals Locations: Ridge Recreation Center & outdoors in the Grant Amphitheatre in Clement Park)

Performance Dates: July 21-29, Fridays & Saturdays at 7 p.m.

(Outdoors, Grant Family Amphitheatre in Clement Park Littleton CO, 80123)

Production Staff:

Director, Rebecca Salomonsson

Stage Manager, Selena Naumoff

Set Designer, Karin Carr

Lighting Designer, Michael Bielkiewicz

Producer, Regina Smith

Assistant Producer, Christina Leet