Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


March 20 & 22 – The Tempest / Foothills Theatre Co

Posted by gshanstrom on 24 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


Foothills Theatre Company Presents
Shakespeare in Clement Park
The Tempest
July 21-29, 2017

Auditions:
Monday, March 20, 2017 6-7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22, 2017 6-7:00 p.m.

Callbacks:
Saturday, March 25, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Audition & Callback Location:  Ridge Recreation Center, 6613 S. Ward Street, Littleton, CO 80127
Sign Up for an Audition Slot: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0f4daca92fa1f94-auditions3

Auditions are open to anyone age 18 & Up. All roles are unpaid. Please prepare a 1-2 minute memorized Shakespearean monologue for auditions. We are looking for a dynamic cast of actors of mixed gender, age and race.  Experience in movement and physical comedy is encouraged by not required. Callbacks will include cold readings from the script. After reserving an audition time please send an electronic headshot and resume to reginas@fhprd.org.  If you are not available for an audition time listed above, please email Regina to schedule an audition time. Call Backs are required for consideration.

Visit https://www.ifoothills.org/ftc/ for more information about Foothills Theatre Company

Rehearsals: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, May 15-July 19, 2017 6:30-9p.m.
(Rehearsals Locations: Ridge Recreation Center & outdoors in the Grant Amphitheatre in Clement Park)

Performance Dates:  July 21-29, Fridays & Saturdays at 7 p.m.
(Outdoors, Grant Family Amphitheatre in Clement Park Littleton CO, 80123)

Production Staff:
Director, Rebecca Salomonsson
Stage Manager, Selena Naumoff
Set Designer, Karin Carr
Lighting Designer, Michael Bielkiewicz
Producer, Regina Smith
Assistant Producer, Christina Leet


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jan
    26
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *Red Hot and Cole / Cherry Creek...
    *Red Hot and Cole / Cherry Creek...
    Jan 26 all-day
    Cherry Creek Theatre Company presents Red Hot and Cole Music by Cole Porter, Conceived by Randy Strawderman Written by James Bianchi, Muriel McAuley and Randy Strawderman Directed & Choreographed by Piper Arpan Music Director Susan Draus[...]
    all-day *SCRIPTprov/The Avenue Theater
    *SCRIPTprov/The Avenue Theater
    Jan 26 all-day
    SCRIPTprov™ January 26 SCRIPTprov™ will be featured in the Avenue Theaters 2016-2017 season as part of an unprecedented partnership. This award winning show which has been described as a “wonderful surprise” and “redefining the rules”[...]
    Jan
    27
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Feed: Darkness/Catamounts & Sti...
    *Feed: Darkness/Catamounts & Sti...
    Jan 27 all-day
    From January 27-29, 2017, for a third year in a row, we will collaborate with Still Cellars, a distillery and arthouse, to create FEED: Darkness, which will explore the figurative and literal role of darkness[...]
    all-day *HIR/Miners Alley
    *HIR/Miners Alley
    Jan 27 all-day
    Miners Alley presents the Regional Premiere of HIR By Taylor Mac Directed by Josh Hartwell January 27-March 5, 2017 Miners Alley Playhouse presents “HIR” January 27 through March 5 in Golden. Performances are Fridays and[...]
    all-day *Something’s Afoot/ StageDoor Th...
    *Something’s Afoot/ StageDoor Th...
    Jan 27 all-day
    Something’s Afoot/ StageDoor Theatre January 27 – February 12, 2017 Directed by Jill Manser Music Direction by Trent Hines Choreography by Tracy Doty Featuring our Adult Company www.StageDoorTheatre.org 25797 Conifer Road, Conifer, CO 80433               303-838-0809

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado