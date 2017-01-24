Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsJan26Thu2017all-day *Red Hot and Cole / Cherry Creek...*Red Hot and Cole / Cherry Creek...Jan 26 all-dayCherry Creek Theatre Company presents Red Hot and Cole Music by Cole Porter, Conceived by Randy Strawderman Written by James Bianchi, Muriel McAuley and Randy Strawderman Directed & Choreographed by Piper Arpan Music Director Susan Draus[...]all-day *SCRIPTprov/The Avenue Theater*SCRIPTprov/The Avenue TheaterJan 26 all-daySCRIPTprov™ January 26 SCRIPTprov™ will be featured in the Avenue Theaters 2016-2017 season as part of an unprecedented partnership. This award winning show which has been described as a “wonderful surprise” and “redefining the rules”[...]Jan27Fri2017all-day *Feed: Darkness/Catamounts & Sti...*Feed: Darkness/Catamounts & Sti...Jan 27 all-dayFrom January 27-29, 2017, for a third year in a row, we will collaborate with Still Cellars, a distillery and arthouse, to create FEED: Darkness, which will explore the figurative and literal role of darkness[...]all-day *HIR/Miners Alley*HIR/Miners AlleyJan 27 all-dayMiners Alley presents the Regional Premiere of HIR By Taylor Mac Directed by Josh Hartwell January 27-March 5, 2017 Miners Alley Playhouse presents “HIR” January 27 through March 5 in Golden. Performances are Fridays and[...]all-day *Something’s Afoot/ StageDoor Th...*Something’s Afoot/ StageDoor Th...Jan 27 all-daySomething’s Afoot/ StageDoor Theatre January 27 – February 12, 2017 Directed by Jill Manser Music Direction by Trent Hines Choreography by Tracy Doty Featuring our Adult Company www.StageDoorTheatre.org 25797 Conifer Road, Conifer, CO 80433 303-838-0809