February 4 – Lily ‘N’ Rose / A short Film

AUDITION NOTICE
“Lily ’N’ Rose”
a short film about friendship, by writer/director Sheryl Glubok
Seeking: Actresses 10-14 years old
When: Saturday, February 4th, 2017
Where: Robert and Judi Newman Center, 1101 13th Street, Denver, CO 80204 (3rd Floor)
To sign up for an audition time, email lilynrosefilm@gmail.com
Please include the actress’s name and age, parent/guardian contact information, and any conflicts on the day of 2/4/17. We will respond with an audition time and more details.
For more info, visit www.lilynrosefilm.com and www.sherylglubok.com


