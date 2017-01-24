Wormwood Theatre Collective presents auditions for Tunes, Brews, and Wormwood #4, #5, and #6.

Tunes, Brews, & Wormwood is a devised, serialized selection of of plays which partner a local band, local brewery, and group of actors. Over the course of a month, the group of actors devise an hour long play based on the band’s music for site-specific performance in a brewery. Subjects have ranged from a comedy about Lewis and Clark’s expedition to a dramatic memory play on homelessness; the play does not adhere to a specific genre or style, but is created to reflect the music, actors, and location.

WHO: All ages and ethnicity are encouraged to apply. Actors receive a 100 dollar stipend.

WHEN: Auditions will be held February 11th and 12th

WHERE: 2980 Curtis St. Denver. Please enter through the sliding dock door attached to the Curtis St. Parking lot.

SIGN UP: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c45a9a62ea1fd0-tunes

TO AUDITION: Please prepare a monologue, up to two minutes–any genre. We will then create a short devised piece based on the content of the monologue. Plan 30 minutes for the audition.

Tunes, Brews, & Wormwood #4 will rehearse 9-12 hours a week from Wed. March 1st- Thurs. March 30th with performances March 31st and April 1st at Diebolt Brewing Company, featuring the music of Morning Vices.

Tunes, Brews, & Wormwood #5 will rehearse 9-12 hours a week from April 2nd – April 27 with performances April 28th and 29th. Brewery and Band TBD.

Tunes, Brews, & Wormwood #6 will rehearse 9-12 hours a week from April 30th-May 25 with performances May 26th and 27th. Brewery and Band TBD.

To learn more about the Wormwood Theatre Collective, please visit www.wormwoodtheatre.com