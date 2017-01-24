EXTENDED BY POPULAR DEMAND THROUGH APRIL 8

AN ACT OF GOD

A New Comedy

Based On the Critically Acclaimed Book The Last Testament: A Memoir By God

Starring

Steven J. Burge

Written By God

Transcribed By Emmy Award® Winner David Javerbaum

Directed By Geoffrey Kent

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway/Cabaret welcomes Steven J. Burge as God starting tonight, January 24. AN ACT OF GOD is extended, by popular demand, through April 8, 2017. Directed by Geoffrey Kent, AN ACT OF GOD also includes Steven Cole Hughes as Michael and Erik Sandvold as Gabriel. Jamie Grayson, joins the cast as understudy for God/Michael.

Tickets for AN ACT OF GOD at The Garner Galleria Theatre start at $47 and are on sale now at Denvercenter.org. Please be advised that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts – denvercenter.org – is the ONLY authorized online ticket provider for the Denver engagement of AN ACT OF GOD.

The King of the Universe is tackling His greatest challenge yet: the Mile High City. God takes human form in AN ACT OF GOD, the sinfully funny and critically acclaimed new play direct from Broadway. He’s finally arrived to set the record straight…and He’s not holding back. AN ACT OF GOD is based on the critically acclaimed book written by God and transcribed by David Javerbaum. Javerbaum is a 13-time Emmy Award® winner for his work as a head writer and executive producer for “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” The play premiered on Broadway on May 7, 2015 and ran in an acclaimed, limited run through August 2 starring God in the body of Jim Parsons. It was the first Broadway production of the 2015-2016 season to recoup its initial investment. The play returned to Broadway June 6, 2016 in an acclaimed, limited engagement through September 4, 2016, starring Sean Hayes. This production in Denver is one of the first regional productions of the hit comedy.