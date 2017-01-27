Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Heir Apparent/Springs Ensemble Theatre (February 16 – March 5)

Springs Ensemble Theatre presents:
The Heir Apparent
by David Ives

FEBRUARY 16 – MARCH 5, 2017

(Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 4:00 p.m. Please note there is no matinee on Sunday, February 19.)
Seating is limited, so SET recommends making reservations early.
Tickets are $15 with $10 student rush seats, when available, ten minutes prior to the show start time with a valid I.D.

Springs Ensemble Theatre (“SET”) kicks off its eighth season with the neo-classical French romp The Heir Apparent, adapted by David Ives and directed by SET ensemble member Max Ferguson. Filled with infatuation, inheritance, impersonation, intrigue, and … intestinal distress, this French romp follows the hilarious misadventures of wily and loyal servants Crispin and Lisette as they try to secure their own fortunes by fixing the happily-ever-afters of their masters.

Eraste (Greg Reilly) wants to marry Isabelle (Michelle Pantle), but he’s lacking the one thing young people need to marry: money. In order to make Isabelle his wife, Eraste must convince his uncle – the miserly Geronte (Steve Wallace) – to make Eraste his sole heir. However, the sickly Geronte decides that he wants marry the young, beautiful Isabelle himself. On Geronte’s side: Isabelle’s mother, the fearsome Madame Argante (Joanne Koehler), and a diminutive lawyer named Scruple (Sophie Thunberg). To help Eraste win his beautiful belle and his uncle’s money – and to get their own shot at matrimony: Eraste’s witty servant, Crispin (Adam Sterling-Blancas) and Geronte’s sassy maid, Lisette (SET’s own Sarah S. Shaver), hatch a plan. Hijinks ensue.

Springs Ensemble Theatre
1903 E Cache La Poudre St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
719-357-3080
http://www.springsensembletheatre.org/


