Bonnie & Clyde/Town Hall Arts Center (February 17 – March 19)

Town Hall Arts Center presents:
Bonnie & Clyde
Music by Frank Wildhorn, Lyrics by Don Black, Book by Ivan Menchell
Directed by Nick Sugar

February 17 – March 19, 2017

When Bonnie & Clyde meet, mutual cravings for excitement immediately set them on a mission to chase their dreams of fame. Their bold and reckless behavior turns the young lovers’ thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced on the run from every southern state’s police force, the notorious lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo’s fame grows bigger, their inevitable demise draws nearer. Bonnie & Clyde is a thrilling and sexy musical with a non-traditional score, combining blues, gospel and rockabilly music.

Town Hall Arts Center
2450 West Main St.
Littleton, CO 80120
303-794-2787 ext. 5 (M – F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
www.TownHallArtsCenter.org.


    View Calendar



