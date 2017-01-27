Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Golden Years/The Avenue Theatre (February 17 & February 18)

Posted by gshanstrom on 27 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


THE GOLDEN YEARS

February 17 &  18

The Golden Years: Thank You For Being a Friend is a tribute to the hit television show Golden Girls playing on NBC for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992.

This all male cast portrays the silver-headed ladies live on stage as if they never left their Miami home and celebrates the lives of geriatric roomies Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia and the men who come into their lives.

“Both heartwarming and outrageously funny!”

The Avenue Theater
417 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80247
303-321-5925
www.avenuetheater.com


