THE GOLDEN YEARS

February 17 & 18

The Golden Years: Thank You For Being a Friend is a tribute to the hit television show Golden Girls playing on NBC for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992.

This all male cast portrays the silver-headed ladies live on stage as if they never left their Miami home and celebrates the lives of geriatric roomies Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia and the men who come into their lives.

“Both heartwarming and outrageously funny!”

The Avenue Theater

417 E 17th Ave

Denver, CO 80247

303-321-5925

www.avenuetheater.com