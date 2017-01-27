Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Toxic Avenger/Breckenridge Backstage Theatre ((Preview February 14-16) February 17 – March 18)

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre presents:
THE TOXIC AVENGER
Music by David Bryan
Book and Lyrics by Joe DiPietro
Starring TJ Hogle (Shrek), Meghan VanDeHay, Carter Edward Smith (The 10th)
Music Direction by Heather Hall
Directed by Christopher Willard

Previews February 14, 16
February 17-March 18

Based on Lloyd Kaufman’s cult film, and winner of the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical, The Toxic Avenger is a modern love story and laugh-out-loud musical that has it all: an unlikely hero, his beautiful girlfriend, a corrupt New Jersey mayor, and three guys who play…well, everyone else!

Melvin Ferd the Third wants to clean up Tromaville, the most polluted town in New Jersey (just off Exit 13B on the Turnpike). Foiled by the mayor’s bullies, Melvin is dumped into a vat of radioactiove toxic waste only to re-emerge as The Toxic Avenger, New Jersey’s first superhero. Affectionately known as Toxie, our new hero is a seven-foot mutant freak with superhuman strength and a heart as big as Newark. He’s out to save New Jersey, end global warming, and woo Sarah the blind librarian in town.

With a book and music from the Tony winning team behind Memphis, The Toxic Avenger is a mutant love story with an environmental twist!

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
121 S. Ridge St.
Breckenridge, CO 80424
970.453.0199
backstagetheatre.org


