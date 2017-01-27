OpenStage Theatre presents:

August: Osage County- Essential Season

By Tracy Letts

Directed By Dulcie Willis

February 18 – March 18

A vanished father. A pill-popping mother. Three sisters harboring shady little secrets. On the Oklahoma plains, home is where the heartbreak is.

Winner of the 2008 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best New Play, August: Osage County centers around the Weston family, who all come home after their patriarch, world-class poet and alcoholic Beverly Weston, disappears. The matriarch, Violet (Vi), depressed and addicted to pain pills and “truth-telling,” is left reeling after the disappearance of her husband. Her three daughters, Barbara, Ivy and Karen, are each harboring their own deep secrets. Adding to the family dynamic is Violet’s sister Mattie Fae (who is well-trained in the Weston family art of cruelty) and her husband and son. Tensions heat up and boil over in the ruthless August heat as this ferociously maladjusted family finds themselves holed up in their large family home on the desolate plains of Osage County, Oklahoma. Bursting with humor, vivacity, and intelligence, August: Osage County is both complicated and funny, vicious and compassionate, enormous and unstoppable.

Contains adult language and themes

Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:00 PM OPENING NIGHT

Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:30 PM PAY WHAT YOU CAN

Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:00 PM FAB FRIDAY

Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:00 PM

Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:00 PM

Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:00 PM

Sun Mar 05, 2017 2:00 PM

Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:00 PM

Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:00 PM

Sun Mar 12, 2017 2:00 PM

Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:00 PM

Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:00 PM CLOSING NIGHT

Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre

417 W Magnolia St

Fort Collins, CO

970.484.5237

https://www.openstage.com/