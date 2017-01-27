Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


February 12 – 2017 Season Auditions / Theatre Aspen

Posted by gshanstrom on 27 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


2017 LOCAL AUDITIONS ANNOUNCED FOR THEATRE ASPEN

REPERTORY SEASON INCLUDES
HAIRSPRAY, SEX WITH STRANGERS AND THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY!
Audition dates for the 2017 Theatre Aspen season were announced today by Executive Artistic Director Paige Price.  Auditions for all Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley actors will be held Sunday, February 12th, in the Red Brick Arts Center at 110 E. Hallam Street in Aspen. Appointments are available from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Additional auditions will be held in New York in February.

Those wishing to audition for the season are asked to contact the theatre by email at compmgr@theatreaspen.org to schedule an appointment.  Detailed information and character breakdowns can be found on the theatre’s website, at www.theatreaspen.org. An accompanist will be provided.

The Hurst Theatre opens with the Tony Award-winning musical HAIRSPRAY, running in repertory with Laura Eason’s popular play Sex with Strangers, and a new version of the musical The World According to Snoopy.

Carbonell Award winner and Theatre Aspen favorite Mark Martino will direct and choreograph Hairspray. With a book by Tom Meehan and Mark O’Donnell and music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the musical will run in repertory through August 19th.  Hairspray won eight Tony Awards and NBC aired the live version musical in December.

The season also features Sex with Strangers, by Laura Eason, directed by Denver-based Christy Montour-Larson, whose work has been recognized with multiple awards and honors from the Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Awards, The Denver Post Ovation Awards, Marlowe Awards, Denver Examiner Awards and True West Awards.

The Theatre for Young Audience series opens in July with the new(ish) musical The World According to Snoopy, based on the comic strip “PEANUTS” by Charles M. Schulz (lyrics by Hal Hackady and music by Larry Grossman). The show is based on a revised book by Kaitlin Hopkins, Adam Cates and Larry Grossman. Hopkins directs, with choreography by Adam Cates. The musical will play weekends and some week nights from July through mid-August.

For more information, including character breakdowns and audition requirements, please visit www.theatreaspen.org or email the theatre for an appointment at compmgr@theatreaspen.org
Equity actors receive preference for audition slots.


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jan
    27
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Feed: Darkness/Catamounts & Sti...
    *Feed: Darkness/Catamounts & Sti...
    Jan 27 all-day
    From January 27-29, 2017, for a third year in a row, we will collaborate with Still Cellars, a distillery and arthouse, to create FEED: Darkness, which will explore the figurative and literal role of darkness[...]
    all-day *HIR/Miners Alley
    *HIR/Miners Alley
    Jan 27 all-day
    Miners Alley presents the Regional Premiere of HIR By Taylor Mac Directed by Josh Hartwell January 27-March 5, 2017 Miners Alley Playhouse presents “HIR” January 27 through March 5 in Golden. Performances are Fridays and[...]
    all-day *Something’s Afoot/ StageDoor Th...
    *Something’s Afoot/ StageDoor Th...
    Jan 27 all-day
    Something’s Afoot/ StageDoor Theatre January 27 – February 12, 2017 Directed by Jill Manser Music Direction by Trent Hines Choreography by Tracy Doty Featuring our Adult Company www.StageDoorTheatre.org 25797 Conifer Road, Conifer, CO 80433               303-838-0809
    all-day *The Christians / DCPA Theatre C...
    *The Christians / DCPA Theatre C...
    Jan 27 all-day
    The Christians By Lucas Hnath Jan 27 – Feb 26, 2017 Opens February 3 Stage Theatre  Pastor Paul inspires faith in the members of his growing congregation through his preaching. But when he brings up[...]
    all-day *Trenton Diamond Reads Treasure ...
    *Trenton Diamond Reads Treasure ...
    Jan 27 all-day
    World Premiere of Trenton Diamond Reads Treasure Island on stage January 27, 28, Feb. 3, 4! Colorado ACTS presents the World Premiere of Trenton Diamond Reads Treasure Island, from the classic Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, adapted for[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado