2017 LOCAL AUDITIONS ANNOUNCED FOR THEATRE ASPEN

REPERTORY SEASON INCLUDES

HAIRSPRAY, SEX WITH STRANGERS AND THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY!

Audition dates for the 2017 Theatre Aspen season were announced today by Executive Artistic Director Paige Price. Auditions for all Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley actors will be held Sunday, February 12th, in the Red Brick Arts Center at 110 E. Hallam Street in Aspen. Appointments are available from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Additional auditions will be held in New York in February.

Those wishing to audition for the season are asked to contact the theatre by email at compmgr@theatreaspen.org to schedule an appointment. Detailed information and character breakdowns can be found on the theatre’s website, at www.theatreaspen.org. An accompanist will be provided.

The Hurst Theatre opens with the Tony Award-winning musical HAIRSPRAY, running in repertory with Laura Eason’s popular play Sex with Strangers, and a new version of the musical The World According to Snoopy.

Carbonell Award winner and Theatre Aspen favorite Mark Martino will direct and choreograph Hairspray. With a book by Tom Meehan and Mark O’Donnell and music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the musical will run in repertory through August 19th. Hairspray won eight Tony Awards and NBC aired the live version musical in December.

The season also features Sex with Strangers, by Laura Eason, directed by Denver-based Christy Montour-Larson, whose work has been recognized with multiple awards and honors from the Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Awards, The Denver Post Ovation Awards, Marlowe Awards, Denver Examiner Awards and True West Awards.

The Theatre for Young Audience series opens in July with the new(ish) musical The World According to Snoopy, based on the comic strip “PEANUTS” by Charles M. Schulz (lyrics by Hal Hackady and music by Larry Grossman). The show is based on a revised book by Kaitlin Hopkins, Adam Cates and Larry Grossman. Hopkins directs, with choreography by Adam Cates. The musical will play weekends and some week nights from July through mid-August.

For more information, including character breakdowns and audition requirements, please visit www.theatreaspen.org or email the theatre for an appointment at compmgr@theatreaspen.org

Equity actors receive preference for audition slots.