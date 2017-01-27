Parker Arts and Inspire Creative announces Auditions for:

“Hairspray”

All leads, supporting roles and ensemble members will be paid a generous stipend (pay rates recently increased) commensurate with their role.

Auditions open to adults and teens

Auditions will be held:

Saturday, March4:1:00pm -5:00pm

Sunday, March 5: 1:00-5:00pm

Callbacks: Sunday, March6-Dance: 6:00 – 7:00pm

Acting/Singing: 7:00 – 10:00pm

All Auditions will be held at Pace Center

20000 Pikes Peak Ave, Parker, CO 80138

To Sign Up For Auditions Go To: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F084DA8A823A4FE3-hairspray

For additional questions, please email: MainStageAuditions@inspirecreative.org or call 303-790-0875

What To Prepare:Song OnlySong choice should show off your acting ability

Song: 32 bars in length. Bring sheet music (no track or a cappella). Accompanist will be provided.

Dance: No dance audition will be held during initial auditions. A dance audition will be held all who are invited to callbacks.

Roles To Be Cast:All Roles are available

Edna TurnbladMaleSeaweed J. Stubbs MaleAmber Von TussleFemaleTracy TurnbladFemale

Link LarkinMalePenny PingletonFemaleVelma Von TussleFemaleCorny CollinsMale

Motormouth Maybelle FemaleWilbur TurnbladMalePrudyPingletonFemaleLittle Inez Female

Ensemble

Rehearsals:Rehearsals begin May 15, 2017

General Rehearsal Schedule:November: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, evenings, 6:30-10pm

There will be 2 all day rehearsals held on a Saturday or Sunday in June or early July: Dates TBD

Performances:

HairsprayopensJuly 14 and runs 4 weekends: Friday thru Sunday (4 shows per weekend)

–