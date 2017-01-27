Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Stage Director Proposals for the Empire Lyric Players’ Iolanthe

Posted by gshanstrom on 27 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


Request for Stage Director Proposals for the Empire Lyric Players’
June 2017 Production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s Iolanthe

Stage directors interested in being considered for this volunteer position should submit a three-page proposal to the ELP Board of Directors no later than Feb 10, 2017.  Interviews for the directorship will be February 11th starting at 1pm.  Proposals should cover (but are not limited to) overall staging and casting concepts, simplified set/costume design considerations, and effective use of large amateur cast and chorus on stage.

Auditions take place on Feb 25th, rehearsals are Fridays 7-10 and Sundays 1-4 beginning in late March, and show dates will be June 23, 24, and 25.

Please forward your proposal by the deadline to Jeff Jablonski via email: president@elps.org. Questions also may be forwarded to that address. 


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jan
    27
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Feed: Darkness/Catamounts & Sti...
    *Feed: Darkness/Catamounts & Sti...
    Jan 27 all-day
    From January 27-29, 2017, for a third year in a row, we will collaborate with Still Cellars, a distillery and arthouse, to create FEED: Darkness, which will explore the figurative and literal role of darkness[...]
    all-day *HIR/Miners Alley
    *HIR/Miners Alley
    Jan 27 all-day
    Miners Alley presents the Regional Premiere of HIR By Taylor Mac Directed by Josh Hartwell January 27-March 5, 2017 Miners Alley Playhouse presents “HIR” January 27 through March 5 in Golden. Performances are Fridays and[...]
    all-day *Something’s Afoot/ StageDoor Th...
    *Something’s Afoot/ StageDoor Th...
    Jan 27 all-day
    Something’s Afoot/ StageDoor Theatre January 27 – February 12, 2017 Directed by Jill Manser Music Direction by Trent Hines Choreography by Tracy Doty Featuring our Adult Company www.StageDoorTheatre.org 25797 Conifer Road, Conifer, CO 80433               303-838-0809
    all-day *The Christians / DCPA Theatre C...
    *The Christians / DCPA Theatre C...
    Jan 27 all-day
    The Christians By Lucas Hnath Jan 27 – Feb 26, 2017 Opens February 3 Stage Theatre  Pastor Paul inspires faith in the members of his growing congregation through his preaching. But when he brings up[...]
    all-day *Trenton Diamond Reads Treasure ...
    *Trenton Diamond Reads Treasure ...
    Jan 27 all-day
    World Premiere of Trenton Diamond Reads Treasure Island on stage January 27, 28, Feb. 3, 4! Colorado ACTS presents the World Premiere of Trenton Diamond Reads Treasure Island, from the classic Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, adapted for[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado