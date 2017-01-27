Request for Stage Director Proposals for the Empire Lyric Players’

June 2017 Production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s Iolanthe

Stage directors interested in being considered for this volunteer position should submit a three-page proposal to the ELP Board of Directors no later than Feb 10, 2017. Interviews for the directorship will be February 11th starting at 1pm. Proposals should cover (but are not limited to) overall staging and casting concepts, simplified set/costume design considerations, and effective use of large amateur cast and chorus on stage.

Auditions take place on Feb 25th, rehearsals are Fridays 7-10 and Sundays 1-4 beginning in late March, and show dates will be June 23, 24, and 25.

Please forward your proposal by the deadline to Jeff Jablonski via email: president@elps.org. Questions also may be forwarded to that address.