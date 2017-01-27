Bas Bleu Theatre Company

Announces

Auditions for Boeing Boeing

By Marc Camoletti

Translated by Beverly Cross and Francis Evans

Directed by Cheryl King

Rehearsals begin April 17, 2017

Performances run May 27 – June 25, 2017

Auditions: Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Show descriptor: This deliciously zany “pre-feminist” French farce, set in the 1960s, features American lothario Bernard, who lives conveniently close to Orly Airport in Paris. His Italian, German and American fiancees, all beautiful airline hostesses with frequent but not overlapping “layovers,” are blissfully unaware of each other, until unexpected schedule changes due to faster planes bring all three to Bernard’s apartment at the same time, with wildly madcap consequences, seven doors a-slamming, and a happy ending for all!

Audition dates: General auditions are scheduled for

Callbacks: Monday, February 13, 2017 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Bas Bleu Theatre Company, 401 Pine Street, Downtown River District, Fort Collins, CO 80524, 970-498-8949, www.basbleu.org

PLEASE CALL 970-498-8949 TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

What to prepare: The Director is asking everyone to come to general auditions as early as possible and to be able to stay as long as possible so that she can mix and match actors in various scenes. YOU MUST HAVE READ THE PLAY IN ADVANCE. Scripts are available for check-out by local actors at the Bas Bleu office. Other arrangements will be made for actors coming from out-of-town.

Actors auditioning are encouraged to bring their “physical” comedy as well as verbal comedy. Individual appointments will not be scheduled. NO MONOLOGUES REQUIRED OR ENCOURAGED.

Character breakdown:

Bernard: (30s – 40s) leading man, an American bachelor living in Paris, charismatic, very much the ladies man but with an undercurrent of frenetic desperation.

Gloria: (late 20s – mid 30s) an American air hostess.

Berthe: Bernard’s wisecracking French housekeeper. This role has been pre-cast and will be played by Director, Cheryl King.

Robert: (30s – 40s) a friend of Bernard’s visiting from America, bungling, quirky, requires tremendous physical comedy and inventiveness.

Gabriella: (late 20s –mid 30s) an Italian air hostess.

Gretchen: (late 20s-mid 30s) a German air hostess.

Note: we encourage all actresses to “try on” the different accents at auditions. Those cast will be coached on the accents required. Also, please remember that this play is set in the time period of “coffee, tea or me.” It is a romantic romp.

Note: Boeing Boeing was the Winner of the 2008 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Please YouTube the revival for clips to view in order to see the zany level of farce theatrics that the director is looking for in this production.

STIPENDS AVAILABLE.