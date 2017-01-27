Creede Repertory Theatre is seeking a Summer Company Manager.

Summary

The Summer Company Manager is responsible for the relevant needs of all CRT’s seasonal company members. The Company Manager is responsible for, arranging travel and lodging, and assisting with AEA compliance. The Company Manager will work to ensure that seasonal employees of Creede Rep have a positive experience. The Company Manager reports to the Artistic Director.

Summer Season Responsibilities

· Transportation and Housing

o Address the general needs of company members

o Manage any utility or other expenses associated with rental properties

o Communicate with rental property owners throughout duration of rental

o Manage the copying, distribution, and collection of keys

o Greet company members as they arrive

· Coordinate with Facilities Manager around cleaning, weekly and at end of season

· Organize all company events, including Shop Shots

· Maintain and track Company Management and Housing budgets

· Be on-call and the primary point-person for any company emergency

· Contracts and Correspondence

o Maintain CRT’s Contact Sheet

o Maintain and communicate a calendar of events to company members, via Call Board, GCal, etc.

o Be the knowledgeable point person for the technical tools (e.g. calendar software, podio, e-contracts, etc.) we use to communicate with our company. Assist other staff members in learning/using this software.

· Distribute company mail on a daily basis

Disclaimer

This job description is only a summary of the typical functions of the job, not an exhaustive or comprehensive list of all possible job responsibilities, tasks, and duties. The responsibilities, tasks, and duties of the jobholder might differ from those outlined in the job description, and other duties, as assigned, might be part of the job.

Dates

This job starts on Mid-April, 2017 and continues through September 29, 2017.

Salary

$455/week

Creede Repertory Theatre offers housing for all company employees. The following conditions apply:

1. Employee can opt-in or opt-out of CRT-provided housing. Housing is not a condition of employment.

2. If Employee opts-in, housing costs will be deducted out of his/her weekly paycheck at the following cost: $100/week for a single occupancy room or $75/week for a shared occupancy room. All rooms will have access to a shared kitchen and bathroom, and include utilities and internet.

3. Employee can let us know his/her housing occupency preference and we will do our best to accommodate it; however, housing options are limited, and we may not be able to accommodate your first preference.

How to apply

Please, send cover letter, resume, and three references to Company Manager Cassie Rhafir at cassie@creederep.com.