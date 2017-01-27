Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


February 14 & 16 – Juliet and Her Romeo / Visionbox Studio

Posted by gshanstrom on 27 Jan 2017


Visionbox Studio Auditions Juliet and Her Romeo
Directed by Jennifer McCray Rincon
Designed by Phillip Baldwin (Yale School of Drama 1987)

Audition Dates: February 14th and 16th at Skylite Station, 910 Santa Fe Dr, Denver CO 80204
Time: 5:30 pm-9:00 pm

Visionbox Studio is now in pre-production for a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet called Juliet and Her Romeo.  The production will focus on race and the impact of social media on relationships in contemporary society.  There are opportunities for many different kinds of actors from diverse populations and multi-age groups.  Any actors interested in auditioning for the project please send a headshot and resume to visionbox1212@gmail.com, “attention J&R casting.”  We will then schedule a 15 minute audition and interview, one contemporary monologue, and one Shakespeare verse.

Core Cast Breakdown:
Romeo: Teenage African-American Male
Juliet: Teenage Anglo Female
Mercutio: African-American Male, 20s-40s, Hip-Hop/Rap/Spoken Word experience
Benvolio: African-Americna Male, teens-early 20s
Capulet: Anglo Male, 40s-50s
Lady Capulet: Anglo Female, 40s-50s
Nurse: Anglo or Latina Female, 40s-60s
Tybalt: Anglo Male, 20s-40s, stage combat experience
Paris: Anglo Male, Teens-20s
Friar Lawrence: Male, 30s-60s
Prince: African-American Male, 40s-60s
Montague: African-American Male, Romeo’s father, 30s-50s
Lady Montague: African-American Female, 30s-50s
There are also opportunities for additional casting as the adaptation evolves.

The first workshop phase of the production will perform in March/April at EXDO Events Center.  Dates TBD.

For more information visit our website www.visionbox.org or call 303-573-4940.


