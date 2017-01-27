Visionbox Studio Auditions Juliet and Her Romeo

Directed by Jennifer McCray Rincon

Designed by Phillip Baldwin (Yale School of Drama 1987)

Audition Dates: February 14th and 16th at Skylite Station, 910 Santa Fe Dr, Denver CO 80204

Time: 5:30 pm-9:00 pm

Visionbox Studio is now in pre-production for a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet called Juliet and Her Romeo. The production will focus on race and the impact of social media on relationships in contemporary society. There are opportunities for many different kinds of actors from diverse populations and multi-age groups. Any actors interested in auditioning for the project please send a headshot and resume to visionbox1212@gmail.com, “attention J&R casting.” We will then schedule a 15 minute audition and interview, one contemporary monologue, and one Shakespeare verse.

Core Cast Breakdown:

Romeo: Teenage African-American Male

Juliet: Teenage Anglo Female

Mercutio: African-American Male, 20s-40s, Hip-Hop/Rap/Spoken Word experience

Benvolio: African-Americna Male, teens-early 20s

Capulet: Anglo Male, 40s-50s

Lady Capulet: Anglo Female, 40s-50s

Nurse: Anglo or Latina Female, 40s-60s

Tybalt: Anglo Male, 20s-40s, stage combat experience

Paris: Anglo Male, Teens-20s

Friar Lawrence: Male, 30s-60s

Prince: African-American Male, 40s-60s

Montague: African-American Male, Romeo’s father, 30s-50s

Lady Montague: African-American Female, 30s-50s

There are also opportunities for additional casting as the adaptation evolves.

The first workshop phase of the production will perform in March/April at EXDO Events Center. Dates TBD.

For more information visit our website www.visionbox.org or call 303-573-4940.