Please check out our Spring 2017 Open Auditions and share will all who would be interested! https://www.facebook.com/events/1783514408579298/

Audition on one of these two days to be included in our talent search database:

Friday, February 3 from 1-7 p.m.

Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

To sign up for an audition visit here: https://coloradofilmschoolauditions.youcanbook.me/

For more details about our auditions, visit: http://coloradofilmschool.co/open-auditions/

Additional Details:

Accounts and profiles will be created/updated within our Headshot Database within TheiaSys at the time of your audition.

Do NOT leave without meeting with an administrator if you want your monologue to be visible to our students.

WHAT TO BRING TO YOUR AUDITION:

• Prepared 2 to 3 minute monologue

• Hard copy of your headshot(s)

Please also send your headshot and resume to auditions@coloradofilmschool.co before February 3 or bring a digital copy on an external drive to your audition. Files should be named according to the following convention:

FirstLastResumeFA16 (must be .doc or .pdf)

FirstLastHeadshotFA16 (must be image file)

This information is needed for your profile. If you are unable to produce a headshot or resume, your profile may be incomplete in our database.

Please feel free to give us a call at (303) 340-7321 with any questions.