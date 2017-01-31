Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


February 3 & 4 – Open Auditions / Colorado Film School

Posted by gshanstrom on 31 Jan 2017 / 0 Comment


Please check out our Spring 2017 Open Auditions and share will all who would be interested!  https://www.facebook.com/events/1783514408579298/

Audition on one of these two days to be included in our talent search database:
Friday, February 3 from 1-7 p.m.
Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

To sign up for an audition visit here: https://coloradofilmschoolauditions.youcanbook.me/

For more details about our auditions, visit: http://coloradofilmschool.co/open-auditions/

Additional Details:
Accounts and profiles will be created/updated within our Headshot Database within TheiaSys at the time of your audition.
Do NOT leave without meeting with an administrator if you want your monologue to be visible to our students.

WHAT TO BRING TO YOUR AUDITION:
• Prepared 2 to 3 minute monologue
• Hard copy of your headshot(s)
Please also send your headshot and resume to auditions@coloradofilmschool.co before February 3 or bring a digital copy on an external drive to your audition. Files should be named according to the following convention:

FirstLastResumeFA16 (must be .doc or .pdf)
FirstLastHeadshotFA16 (must be image file)

This information is needed for your profile. If you are unable to produce a headshot or resume, your profile may be incomplete in our database.

Please feel free to give us a call at (303) 340-7321 with any questions.


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Feb
    2
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *An Iliad/ Boulder Ensemble TC
    *An Iliad/ Boulder Ensemble TC
    Feb 2 all-day
    An Iliad/ Boulder Ensemble TC A regional premiere by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare February 2-26, 2017 In this spellbinding one-person retelling of Homer’s epic poem, the ancient tale of the Trojan War collides with[...]
    all-day *Muscle Shoals: I’ll Take You Th...
    *Muscle Shoals: I’ll Take You Th...
    Feb 2 all-day
    World Premiere! Muscle Shoals: I’ll Take You There / Lone Tree Arts Center Created by Randy Myler February 2 – February 12, 2017 Main Stage Celebrate the incredible music recorded at Muscle Shoals and share[...]
    all-day *That Championship Season/Bas Bleu
    *That Championship Season/Bas Bleu
    Feb 2 all-day
    That Championship Season by Jason Miller directed by Laura Jones February 2 – March 5, 2017 Following their annual custom, five men — a high school basketball coach, now retired, and four members of the[...]
    all-day Peter Pan/Prairie Playhouse
    Peter Pan/Prairie Playhouse
    Feb 2 all-day
    Peter Pan/Prairie Playhouse A magical adventure for the holidays featuring an all-star cast of adults and youth, and a live orchestra! Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick Tinkerbell visit the nursery of the Darling children[...]
    Feb
    3
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Billy Elliot, The Musical / Vin...
    *Billy Elliot, The Musical / Vin...
    Feb 3 all-day
    February 3 – March 19, 2017 Billy Elliot, The Musical Regional Premiere! Music and Lyrics by Elton John, Book by Lee Hall Directed by Bernie Cardell Music Direction by Blake Nawa’a, Choreography by Kelly Van[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado