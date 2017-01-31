Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsFeb2Thu2017all-day *An Iliad/ Boulder Ensemble TC*An Iliad/ Boulder Ensemble TCFeb 2 all-dayAn Iliad/ Boulder Ensemble TC A regional premiere by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare February 2-26, 2017 In this spellbinding one-person retelling of Homer’s epic poem, the ancient tale of the Trojan War collides with[...]all-day *Muscle Shoals: I’ll Take You Th...*Muscle Shoals: I’ll Take You Th...Feb 2 all-dayWorld Premiere! Muscle Shoals: I’ll Take You There / Lone Tree Arts Center Created by Randy Myler February 2 – February 12, 2017 Main Stage Celebrate the incredible music recorded at Muscle Shoals and share[...]all-day *That Championship Season/Bas Bleu*That Championship Season/Bas BleuFeb 2 all-dayThat Championship Season by Jason Miller directed by Laura Jones February 2 – March 5, 2017 Following their annual custom, five men — a high school basketball coach, now retired, and four members of the[...]all-day Peter Pan/Prairie PlayhousePeter Pan/Prairie PlayhouseFeb 2 all-dayPeter Pan/Prairie Playhouse A magical adventure for the holidays featuring an all-star cast of adults and youth, and a live orchestra! Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick Tinkerbell visit the nursery of the Darling children[...]Feb3Fri2017all-day *Billy Elliot, The Musical / Vin...*Billy Elliot, The Musical / Vin...Feb 3 all-dayFebruary 3 – March 19, 2017 Billy Elliot, The Musical Regional Premiere! Music and Lyrics by Elton John, Book by Lee Hall Directed by Bernie Cardell Music Direction by Blake Nawa’a, Choreography by Kelly Van[...]