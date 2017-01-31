KidStage is looking for professional theater instructors that are energetic, dynamic and fun and LOVE working with kids! Our current season runs through May 2017 and we are looking to add great instructors to our staff as soon as possible!

Requirements – Must have some experience working with children in the past, must pass a background check prior to starting any work, and must have reliable transportation. The primary hours of work are between 3pm and 6pm on weekdays. There are some early morning opportunities as well as some weekend and evenings. This is a part time job.

Pay – Pay starts at $23.33/hour and can go up to $35/hour based on experience and performance.

If this sounds like a great opportunity to you and fits your schedule, please email a resume to denverkidstage@yahoo.com.