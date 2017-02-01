2017 SUMMER THEATRE CAMP JOBS

Directors, Stage Managers, Choreographers, Musical Directors, Set Designers, Sound, Lights, Costumers and more.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN THEATRE FOR KIDS, Boulder and Denver’s premiere youth theatre company, has many summer camp positions available. We have a unique theatre educational philosophy that combines the best of high quality productions with kid friendly process-based instruction.

For teaching positions, candidates should have at least a BA in their field and 2 years of experience teaching kids in their field. For production positions (lights, sets, sound, costumers, makeup, etc) preference given to local candidates.

Compensation: DOE & Position

TO APPLY:

Visit http://www.theaterforkids.net/employment