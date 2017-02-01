GERMINAL STAGE

OPEN AUDITIONS FOR

2017 SEASON

GERMINAL STAGE has scheduled open auditions for a four-show season at the

black box theatre at Westminster High School , 69th Avenue and Raleigh Street in Westminster.

Auditions to be held at the 73rd Avenue Playhouse

73rd Avenue & Lowell Boulevard, Westminster.

WHAT?

ARMS AND THE MAN, Comedy by George Bernard Shaw

Rehearsals begin March 6th. Show runs

Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons

from April 7th through April 30th

4 male and 3 female roles available, variety of ages and types.

NO EXIT, Drama by Jean Paul Sartre

Rehearsals begin May 1st. Show runs

Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons

from June 2nd through June 25th

1 male and 2 female roles available, variety of ages and types.

SEASCAPE, Comedy by Edward Albee

Rehearsals begin June 26th. Show runs

Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons

from July 28th through August 20th

2 Male and 2 Female roles available, variety of ages and types.

THE MASTER BUILDER, Drama by Henrik Ibsen

Rehearsals begin August 21st. Show runs

Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons

from September 22nd through October 15th

4 Male and 3 Female roles available, variety of ages and types.

WHEN?

Auditions Sunday morning & afternoon, February 12th

and Monday and Tuesday evenings,

February 13th and 14th.

WHERE?

At the 73rd Avenue Playhouse,

7287 Lowell Boulevard, Westminster

HOW?

By appointment and with prepared material

—five minutes or less of whatever you feel shows you

to your best advantage for the play(s) or part(s) you’re interested in.

MONEY?

Small honorarium for the run, against a percentage of the net.

DIRECTORS

Ed Baierlein, Stephen R. Kramer, Tad Baierlein

FOR APPOINTMENT, CALL

303.455.7108