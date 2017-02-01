Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


February 12, 13 & 14 – 2017 Season Auditions / Germinal Stage

Posted by gshanstrom on 01 Feb 2017


GERMINAL STAGE
OPEN AUDITIONS FOR
2017 SEASON
GERMINAL STAGE has scheduled open auditions for a four-show season at the
black box theatre at Westminster High School , 69th Avenue and Raleigh Street in Westminster.
Auditions to be held at the 73rd Avenue Playhouse
73rd Avenue & Lowell Boulevard, Westminster.

WHAT?
ARMS AND THE MAN, Comedy by George Bernard Shaw
Rehearsals begin March 6th. Show runs
Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons
from April 7th through April 30th
4 male and 3 female roles available, variety of ages and types.

NO EXIT, Drama by Jean Paul Sartre
Rehearsals begin May 1st. Show runs
Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons
from June 2nd through June 25th
1 male and 2 female roles available, variety of ages and types.

SEASCAPE, Comedy by Edward Albee
Rehearsals begin June 26th. Show runs
Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons
from July 28th through August 20th
2 Male and 2 Female roles available, variety of ages and types.

THE MASTER BUILDER, Drama by Henrik Ibsen
Rehearsals begin August 21st. Show runs
Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons
from September 22nd through October 15th
4 Male and 3 Female roles available, variety of ages and types.

WHEN?
Auditions Sunday morning & afternoon, February 12th
and Monday and Tuesday evenings,
February 13th and 14th.

WHERE?
At the 73rd Avenue Playhouse,
7287 Lowell Boulevard, Westminster

HOW?
By appointment and with prepared material
—five minutes or less of whatever you feel shows you
to your best advantage for the play(s) or part(s) you’re interested in.

MONEY?
Small honorarium for the run, against a percentage of the net.

DIRECTORS
Ed Baierlein, Stephen R. Kramer, Tad Baierlein

FOR APPOINTMENT, CALL
303.455.7108


