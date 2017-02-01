Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


February 19 – Life Lessons / 5th Wall Productions

Life Lessons by Roberto Martinez
Cast: 1 male, 1 female, 1 to 2 neutral
Audition location: 3833 S Broadway Englewood Co 80110
Date: February 19th
Performances: April 6-22
Description:
A professor of 5th dimensional quantum physics and 4th wall breaking wants to invite you into his class to teach you a few things about life, love, term papers and a certain orange world leader. We are looking to cast at least four actors in this original world premiere play. We are open to casting actors of all ethnicities and genders.
You may either come prepared with a one minute contemporary comedic monologue or do cold readings from the script.
www.SignUpGenius.com/go/20F0A4CA4A72CAAFA7-life


