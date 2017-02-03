Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Pericles/University of Denver Theatre Department (February 23 – March 5)

Posted by gshanstrom on 03 Feb 2017 / 0 Comment


University of Denver Theatre Department presents:

Pericles

February 23 – 25 and March 1 – 4 at 7:30 p.m., and March 5 at 2 p.m.—

Opening weekend of Pericles (Feb. 23, 24, 25) are $5
All remaining performances of Pericles are $10

Once upon a time, there was a young man who had everything…and lost it all…and went on an amazing search. Pericles, Shakespeare’s spellbinding tale of adventure and romance, heartbreak and separation, loss and resurrection, leads us to an unexpected magic, discovery, and joy. Held in the Byron Theatre, [Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave. Denver, CO 80210].

Tickets for these and other Theatre department performances can be purchased at [newmantix.com/dutheatre]
or by calling 303-871-7720.

 


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Feb
    4
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *Robin Hood / Miners Alley Child...
    *Robin Hood / Miners Alley Child...
    Feb 4 all-day
    Miners Alley Children’s Theatre presents Robin Hood Adapted by Scott Koop Directed by Rory Pierce February 4 – March 4, 2017 The story may be centuries old, but this adventure is fresh and new!  Help[...]
    all-day *That Championship Season/BAs Bleu
    *That Championship Season/BAs Bleu
    Feb 4 all-day
    “That Championship Season” by Jason Miller – directed by Laura Jones, February 4 – March 5 Settle in your seat for a reunion of sorts. Set in the 1970s, a group of emotionally bankrupt and[...]
    all-day Oops! / Millibo Art Theatre
    Oops! / Millibo Art Theatre
    Feb 4 all-day
    International Physical Theatre Duo creates a family friendly children’s show at the Millibo Art Theatre Feb. 4 and 5 Meghan Frank (IN-Tents 2016) & Buba Basishvili present a most perfect story… except everything goes wrong.[...]
    Feb
    8
    Wed
    2017
    all-day *The Spitfire Grill / University...
    *The Spitfire Grill / University...
    Feb 8 all-day
    University of Denver Theatre Department The Spitfire Grill, Feb. 8 – 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 2:00 p.m.—This musical follows a young woman’s journey to redemption and how through perseverance and hope,[...]
    Feb
    9
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *Enchanted April/ Colorado Spr...
    *Enchanted April/ Colorado Spr...
    Feb 9 all-day
    Enchanted April Feb. 9 – 26, 2017 By Matthew Barber, from the novel by Elizabeth von Arnim This delightful romantic comedy based on the beloved novel comes to the FAC for the first time, following[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado