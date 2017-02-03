University of Denver Theatre Department presents:

Pericles

February 23 – 25 and March 1 – 4 at 7:30 p.m., and March 5 at 2 p.m.—

Opening weekend of Pericles (Feb. 23, 24, 25) are $5

All remaining performances of Pericles are $10

Once upon a time, there was a young man who had everything…and lost it all…and went on an amazing search. Pericles, Shakespeare’s spellbinding tale of adventure and romance, heartbreak and separation, loss and resurrection, leads us to an unexpected magic, discovery, and joy. Held in the Byron Theatre, [Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave. Denver, CO 80210].

Tickets for these and other Theatre department performances can be purchased at [newmantix.com/dutheatre]

or by calling 303-871-7720.