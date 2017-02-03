Pygmalion

Written by George Bernard Shaw

Directed by Carol Howarth

February 23 – March 12, 2017

A bedraggled cockney flower girl … and a professor who needs a lesson.

Passing for a duchess at an ambassador’s garden party, Eliza Doolittle assumes a veneer of gentility and impeccable speech. Lampooned by professor of phonetics Henry Higgins, Eliza defies the odds – and societal standards – to prove the deep value in variety.

George Bernard Shaw’s satirical masterpiece is beautifully told and becomes a story of today when viewed through Phamaly’s eyes. Come speak our language of love, power, and identity; and be transported to a world of manners and mannerisms.

Phamaly Theatre Company

@ The Aurora Fox

9900 E Colfax Ave

Aurora, CO 80010

303-365-0005

phamaly.org