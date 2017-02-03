The Box Marked Black

written & performed by Damaris Webb

directed by Debra Disbrow

dramaturgy by Ashley Hughes

February 23-25 @ Boulder Creative Collective

March 2-4 @ Buntport Theater

What does it mean to be black?

Is it the shade of your skin? The kink of your hair? Is it learned.

What is its language, both in the body and on the tongue?

presented in repertory with a new piece from Hoarded Stuff Performance.

Boulder Creative Collective

2500 47th Street, Unit 10

Boulder, CO 80301

Buntport Theater

717 Lipan St

Denver, CO 80204

720-946-1388

http://squareproducttheatre.org/