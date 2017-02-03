Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsFeb4Sat2017all-day *Robin Hood / Miners Alley Child...*Robin Hood / Miners Alley Child...Feb 4 all-dayMiners Alley Children’s Theatre presents Robin Hood Adapted by Scott Koop Directed by Rory Pierce February 4 – March 4, 2017 The story may be centuries old, but this adventure is fresh and new! Help[...]all-day *That Championship Season/BAs Bleu*That Championship Season/BAs BleuFeb 4 all-day“That Championship Season” by Jason Miller – directed by Laura Jones, February 4 – March 5 Settle in your seat for a reunion of sorts. Set in the 1970s, a group of emotionally bankrupt and[...]all-day Oops! / Millibo Art TheatreOops! / Millibo Art TheatreFeb 4 all-dayInternational Physical Theatre Duo creates a family friendly children’s show at the Millibo Art Theatre Feb. 4 and 5 Meghan Frank (IN-Tents 2016) & Buba Basishvili present a most perfect story… except everything goes wrong.[...]Feb8Wed2017all-day *The Spitfire Grill / University...*The Spitfire Grill / University...Feb 8 all-dayUniversity of Denver Theatre Department The Spitfire Grill, Feb. 8 – 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 2:00 p.m.—This musical follows a young woman’s journey to redemption and how through perseverance and hope,[...]Feb9Thu2017all-day *Enchanted April/ Colorado Spr...*Enchanted April/ Colorado Spr...Feb 9 all-dayEnchanted April Feb. 9 – 26, 2017 By Matthew Barber, from the novel by Elizabeth von Arnim This delightful romantic comedy based on the beloved novel comes to the FAC for the first time, following[...]