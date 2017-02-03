Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


The Box Marked Black/square product theatre @ Boulder Creative Collective (February 23 – 25) and @ Buntport (March 2 – 4)

Posted by gshanstrom on 03 Feb 2017 / 0 Comment


The Box Marked Black
written & performed by Damaris Webb
directed by Debra Disbrow
dramaturgy by Ashley Hughes

February 23-25 @ Boulder Creative Collective

March 2-4 @ Buntport Theater

What does it mean to be black?
Is it the shade of your skin? The kink of your hair? Is it learned.
What is its language, both in the body and on the tongue?

presented in repertory with a new piece from Hoarded Stuff Performance.

Boulder Creative Collective
2500 47th Street, Unit 10
Boulder, CO 80301

Buntport Theater
717 Lipan St
Denver, CO 80204
720-946-1388

http://squareproducttheatre.org/


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Feb
    4
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *Robin Hood / Miners Alley Child...
    *Robin Hood / Miners Alley Child...
    Feb 4 all-day
    Miners Alley Children’s Theatre presents Robin Hood Adapted by Scott Koop Directed by Rory Pierce February 4 – March 4, 2017 The story may be centuries old, but this adventure is fresh and new!  Help[...]
    all-day *That Championship Season/BAs Bleu
    *That Championship Season/BAs Bleu
    Feb 4 all-day
    “That Championship Season” by Jason Miller – directed by Laura Jones, February 4 – March 5 Settle in your seat for a reunion of sorts. Set in the 1970s, a group of emotionally bankrupt and[...]
    all-day Oops! / Millibo Art Theatre
    Oops! / Millibo Art Theatre
    Feb 4 all-day
    International Physical Theatre Duo creates a family friendly children’s show at the Millibo Art Theatre Feb. 4 and 5 Meghan Frank (IN-Tents 2016) & Buba Basishvili present a most perfect story… except everything goes wrong.[...]
    Feb
    8
    Wed
    2017
    all-day *The Spitfire Grill / University...
    *The Spitfire Grill / University...
    Feb 8 all-day
    University of Denver Theatre Department The Spitfire Grill, Feb. 8 – 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 2:00 p.m.—This musical follows a young woman’s journey to redemption and how through perseverance and hope,[...]
    Feb
    9
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *Enchanted April/ Colorado Spr...
    *Enchanted April/ Colorado Spr...
    Feb 9 all-day
    Enchanted April Feb. 9 – 26, 2017 By Matthew Barber, from the novel by Elizabeth von Arnim This delightful romantic comedy based on the beloved novel comes to the FAC for the first time, following[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado