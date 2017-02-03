Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


The Tempest/Thunder River Theatre Company ((Preview February 23) February 24 – March 11)

Posted by gshanstrom on 03 Feb 2017 / 0 Comment


THE TEMPEST
by William Shakespeare
Directed & Designed by Lon Winston

February 24 – March 11

Preview February 23
Performances* February 24 (Opening), 25,
March 3, 4, 5 (matinee), 9, 10, 11

* Special school matinee TBD
Fri/Sat @ 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Thunder River Theatre Company
67 Promenade
Carbondale, CO 81623
On the red brick promenade across from the Recreation Center
(970) 963-8200
info@thunderrivertheatre.com
http://www.thunderrivertheatre.com/


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Feb
    4
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *Robin Hood / Miners Alley Child...
    *Robin Hood / Miners Alley Child...
    Feb 4 all-day
    Miners Alley Children’s Theatre presents Robin Hood Adapted by Scott Koop Directed by Rory Pierce February 4 – March 4, 2017 The story may be centuries old, but this adventure is fresh and new!  Help[...]
    all-day *That Championship Season/BAs Bleu
    *That Championship Season/BAs Bleu
    Feb 4 all-day
    “That Championship Season” by Jason Miller – directed by Laura Jones, February 4 – March 5 Settle in your seat for a reunion of sorts. Set in the 1970s, a group of emotionally bankrupt and[...]
    all-day Oops! / Millibo Art Theatre
    Oops! / Millibo Art Theatre
    Feb 4 all-day
    International Physical Theatre Duo creates a family friendly children’s show at the Millibo Art Theatre Feb. 4 and 5 Meghan Frank (IN-Tents 2016) & Buba Basishvili present a most perfect story… except everything goes wrong.[...]
    Feb
    8
    Wed
    2017
    all-day *The Spitfire Grill / University...
    *The Spitfire Grill / University...
    Feb 8 all-day
    University of Denver Theatre Department The Spitfire Grill, Feb. 8 – 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 2:00 p.m.—This musical follows a young woman’s journey to redemption and how through perseverance and hope,[...]
    Feb
    9
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *Enchanted April/ Colorado Spr...
    *Enchanted April/ Colorado Spr...
    Feb 9 all-day
    Enchanted April Feb. 9 – 26, 2017 By Matthew Barber, from the novel by Elizabeth von Arnim This delightful romantic comedy based on the beloved novel comes to the FAC for the first time, following[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado