And Then There Were None/Coal Creek Theatre of Louisville (February 24 – March 11)

And Then There Were None
By Agatha Christie
Directed by Dan Schock

February 24 – March 11

February 24, 25, 26 — March 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11
Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2:00pm

Eight guests who have never met each other or their apparently absent host and hostess are lured to an island and, along with two house servants. The ten guilty strangers are trapped on the island. One by one, they are accused of murder. One by one, they start to die!

CAST
Rogers……………………………………………..Ian Gerber
Mrs. Rogers……………………………………Julie Marino
Fred Narracott …………………………… Jim Whiteman
Vera Claythorne………………………….. Jenny Spanish
Philip Lombard…………………………..Michael Torley
Anthony Marston ……………………………..Josh Gross
William Blore………………………………Andrew Kraus
General Mackenzie……………….Gary Leigh Webster
Emily Brent……………………………….Darlene Grandy
Sir Lawrence Walgrave……………..Wade Livingston
Dr. Armstrong………………………………..Justin Regan

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville
@ The Louisville Center for the Arts
801 Grant Avenue
Louisville, CO 80027
303-665-0955
https://www.cctlouisville.org/


