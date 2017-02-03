And Then There Were None

By Agatha Christie

Directed by Dan Schock

February 24 – March 11

February 24, 25, 26 — March 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11

Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2:00pm

Eight guests who have never met each other or their apparently absent host and hostess are lured to an island and, along with two house servants. The ten guilty strangers are trapped on the island. One by one, they are accused of murder. One by one, they start to die!

CAST

Rogers……………………………………………..Ian Gerber

Mrs. Rogers……………………………………Julie Marino

Fred Narracott …………………………… Jim Whiteman

Vera Claythorne………………………….. Jenny Spanish

Philip Lombard…………………………..Michael Torley

Anthony Marston ……………………………..Josh Gross

William Blore………………………………Andrew Kraus

General Mackenzie……………….Gary Leigh Webster

Emily Brent……………………………….Darlene Grandy

Sir Lawrence Walgrave……………..Wade Livingston

Dr. Armstrong………………………………..Justin Regan

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville

@ The Louisville Center for the Arts

801 Grant Avenue

Louisville, CO 80027

303-665-0955

https://www.cctlouisville.org/