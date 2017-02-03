The Catamounts present:

Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage

by Jason Craig and Dave Malloy

directed by Meridith C. Grundei

February 24 – March 18

We will turn the Dairy’s Carsen theater into a Scandinavian mead hall with our regional

premiere of Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage, by Jason Craig and Dave Malloy, a SongPlay based on the

ninth-century epic poem. Beowulf features a live-band and original music by Dave Malloy, composer of Natasha, Pierra,

and the Great Comet of 1812, opening on Broadway with Josh Groban this fall. We are committed to introducing Colorado

audiences to the most exciting new voices in contemporary performance, and Beowulf is no exception.

Beowulf will be directed by Company Member Meridith C. Grundei.

The Catamounts

The Dairy Center Carsen Theater

2590 Walnut Street

Boulder, CO 80302

Box Office – 303-444-7328

720-468-0487

thecatamounts.org