Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage/The Catamounts (February 24 – March 18)

Posted by gshanstrom on 03 Feb 2017


The Catamounts present:
Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage
by Jason Craig and Dave Malloy
directed by Meridith C. Grundei

February 24 – March 18

We will turn the Dairy’s Carsen theater into a Scandinavian mead hall with our regional
premiere of Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage, by Jason Craig and Dave Malloy, a SongPlay based on the
ninth-century epic poem. Beowulf features a live-band and original music by Dave Malloy, composer of Natasha, Pierra,
and the Great Comet of 1812, opening on Broadway with Josh Groban this fall. We are committed to introducing Colorado
audiences to the most exciting new voices in contemporary performance, and Beowulf is no exception.

Beowulf will be directed by Company Member Meridith C. Grundei.

The Catamounts
The Dairy Center Carsen Theater
2590 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Box Office – 303-444-7328
720-468-0487
thecatamounts.org


