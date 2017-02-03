Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Billy Elliot-The Musical/Evergreen Chorale (February 24 – March 12)

Posted by gshanstrom on 03 Feb 2017 / 0 Comment


Evergreen Chorale presents
Billy Elliot – The Musical
Book and Lyrics by LEE HALL
Music by ELTON JOHN
Originally Directed by Stephen Daldry
Patrick Payne, Director
Christine Gaudreau, Artistic and Musical Director
Rachael McWilliams Lessard, Choreographer

February 24 – March 12, 2017

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 3:00pm
Tickets: $26/adults, $22/over 62 or ages 13-18, $16/12 and under, $20/groups of 10 or more.

BILLY ELLIOT with music by Elton John won 10 Tony awards and tells the inspirational story of a young boy who defies the social constraints of a small mining town to become a ballet dancer instead of a boxer. Join Billy on this emotional journey as he pursues his passion and convinces the townspeople to embrace his dreams with him. Rate R for mature language and themes.

Center Stage
27608 Fireweed Dr
Evergreen CO
(303) 674-4002
www.evergreenchorale.org


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Feb
    4
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *Robin Hood / Miners Alley Child...
    *Robin Hood / Miners Alley Child...
    Feb 4 all-day
    Miners Alley Children’s Theatre presents Robin Hood Adapted by Scott Koop Directed by Rory Pierce February 4 – March 4, 2017 The story may be centuries old, but this adventure is fresh and new!  Help[...]
    all-day *That Championship Season/BAs Bleu
    *That Championship Season/BAs Bleu
    Feb 4 all-day
    “That Championship Season” by Jason Miller – directed by Laura Jones, February 4 – March 5 Settle in your seat for a reunion of sorts. Set in the 1970s, a group of emotionally bankrupt and[...]
    all-day Oops! / Millibo Art Theatre
    Oops! / Millibo Art Theatre
    Feb 4 all-day
    International Physical Theatre Duo creates a family friendly children’s show at the Millibo Art Theatre Feb. 4 and 5 Meghan Frank (IN-Tents 2016) & Buba Basishvili present a most perfect story… except everything goes wrong.[...]
    Feb
    8
    Wed
    2017
    all-day *The Spitfire Grill / University...
    *The Spitfire Grill / University...
    Feb 8 all-day
    University of Denver Theatre Department The Spitfire Grill, Feb. 8 – 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 2:00 p.m.—This musical follows a young woman’s journey to redemption and how through perseverance and hope,[...]
    Feb
    9
    Thu
    2017
    all-day *Enchanted April/ Colorado Spr...
    *Enchanted April/ Colorado Spr...
    Feb 9 all-day
    Enchanted April Feb. 9 – 26, 2017 By Matthew Barber, from the novel by Elizabeth von Arnim This delightful romantic comedy based on the beloved novel comes to the FAC for the first time, following[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado