Evergreen Chorale presents

Billy Elliot – The Musical

Book and Lyrics by LEE HALL

Music by ELTON JOHN

Originally Directed by Stephen Daldry

Patrick Payne, Director

Christine Gaudreau, Artistic and Musical Director

Rachael McWilliams Lessard, Choreographer

February 24 – March 12, 2017

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 3:00pm

Tickets: $26/adults, $22/over 62 or ages 13-18, $16/12 and under, $20/groups of 10 or more.

BILLY ELLIOT with music by Elton John won 10 Tony awards and tells the inspirational story of a young boy who defies the social constraints of a small mining town to become a ballet dancer instead of a boxer. Join Billy on this emotional journey as he pursues his passion and convinces the townspeople to embrace his dreams with him. Rate R for mature language and themes.

Center Stage

27608 Fireweed Dr

Evergreen CO

(303) 674-4002

www.evergreenchorale.org