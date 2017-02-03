Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center presents:

Junie B. Jones: The Musical

Book and lyrics by Marcy Heisler

music by Zina Goldrich

Based on the book series by Barbara Park

February 24 – March 26, 2017

A delightful adaptation of the best-selling children’s book series brought to life in a genuinely comical and not strictly-for-kids musical. It’s Junie B.’s first day of first grade and a lot of things have changed for her. Featuring a tremendously loveable character and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones will capture your heart just as the books captivated an entire generation of students.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

30 W Dale St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

719.634.5583

www.csfineartscenter.org