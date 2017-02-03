The Avenue Theater presents:

THE BOOK OF MORON

February 24 – March 12

Having been brainwashed by a culture that worships Kardashians over character, delusion over truth and selfies over self-effacement; Dubac begins his journey with one simple question. Who am I? What do I believe? What’s the point?

Okay, that’s three questions but suffice to say, he has no answers. Just voices. Inner voices who come to life with precision and wit. One by one they pull him into a hysterical alternative universe of critical thought in search of the bigger picture. It’s a head trip on a banana peel.

THE BOOK OF MORON is a fast-paced, hilarious production that combines satire and theater into what is being described by critics as: “Razor-sharp!” “Laugh Out Loud!” “Provocative!” “Thought Provoking!” “Brilliant!” and “A Thinking Man’s One Man Show!”

​

If you are yearning for some satire that cuts with a clever intelligent edge; if you are tired of adolescent comedies generated by the mediocrity of television; then buckle them up for a hilarious joy ride over the pot-holed highways of cultural hypocrisy with Robert Dubac’s THE BOOK OF MORON! It’s comedy on steroids. Think your funny bone can handle it?

The Avenue Theater

417 E 17th Ave

Denver, CO 80247

303-321-5925

www.avenuetheater.com