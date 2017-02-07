Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Improvisation Workshop / Broadway’s Next H!T Musical – March 4

Posted on 07 Feb 2017


National Touring Residency Opportunity for Ages 15+
Learn from professionals in this one-time-only improvisation workshop by the national touring group Broadway’s Next H!T Musical.

Broadway’s Next H!T Musical – Improvisation Workshop
Saturday, March 4
10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at PACE Center
Members from the cast of Broadway’s Next H!T Musical will lead participants through improvisational exercises and games which illustrate the basic philosophy and rules of improvisation: Saying YES, Active listening, Making your partner look good…all the while having fun! If time permits, a Q&A will close the workshop. Spaces are limited. Don’t miss this opportunity to hone your improvisation skills with Broadway Professionals!
Fee: $10
Participants must register to class 9501.


