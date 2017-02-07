Our Sponsors
-
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsFeb8Wed2017all-day *The Spitfire Grill / University...*The Spitfire Grill / University...Feb 8 all-dayUniversity of Denver Theatre Department The Spitfire Grill, Feb. 8 – 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 2:00 p.m.—This musical follows a young woman’s journey to redemption and how through perseverance and hope,[...]Feb9Thu2017all-day *Enchanted April/ Colorado Spr...*Enchanted April/ Colorado Spr...Feb 9 all-dayEnchanted April Feb. 9 – 26, 2017 By Matthew Barber, from the novel by Elizabeth von Arnim This delightful romantic comedy based on the beloved novel comes to the FAC for the first time, following[...]all-day *Straight/5th Wall Productions*Straight/5th Wall ProductionsFeb 9 all-dayStraight/5th Wall Productions February 9 – 26 (no show on Feb 11) Thurs/Fri/Sat @ 7pm; Tuesday, Feb 14 @ 7:30pm @ Tony P’s, 777 E. 17th Ave, Denver 80203all-day *The Hairy Ape / TheatreWorks*The Hairy Ape / TheatreWorksFeb 9 all-day*The Hairy Ape / TheatreWorks February 11 – 16, 2017 (Previews Feb 9 & 10) The Hairy Ape by Eugene O’Neill directed by Murray Ross Down in the firemen’s forecastle, Yank is the fierce and[...]all-day Lovette/Millibo Art TheatreLovette/Millibo Art TheatreFeb 9 all-dayMillibo Art Theatre presents: Lovette February 9 – February 26 “Tonight was one of the best nights I have had in a very long time. Thanks guys, I really needed that.” Comediennes, Birgitta De Pree[...]