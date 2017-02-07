National Touring Residency Opportunity for Ages 15+

Learn from professionals in this one-time-only improvisation workshop by the national touring group Broadway’s Next H!T Musical.

Broadway’s Next H!T Musical – Improvisation Workshop

Saturday, March 4

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at PACE Center

Members from the cast of Broadway’s Next H!T Musical will lead participants through improvisational exercises and games which illustrate the basic philosophy and rules of improvisation: Saying YES, Active listening, Making your partner look good…all the while having fun! If time permits, a Q&A will close the workshop. Spaces are limited. Don’t miss this opportunity to hone your improvisation skills with Broadway Professionals!

Fee: $10

Participants must register to class 9501.