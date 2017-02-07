Coal Creek Theater of Louisville announces auditions for Enchanted April by Matthew Barber, based on the novel by Elizabeth Von Arnim and directed by Kirsten Jorgensen Smith.

When:

March 7th and 8th, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Where:

The Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027.

Roles Available:

Lotty Wilton – Female 30-55, English, housewife, shy but with grand ideas and visions of the future. A spirit just waiting to be woken up. (Vast number of lines)

Mellersh Wilton – Male 35-60, English, solicitor, used to being waited on by his over doting wife. Set in his ways and negligent of his wife. Not a mean man, just proper and always in business mode.

Rose Arnott – Female 25-55, English, housewife, proper and dedicated to the church, mournful, angry but dignified. A woman longing to forgive herself.

Frederick Arnott – Male 30-55, English, a writer, escapes life by partying and drinking. Tries to get his beloved wife to open up to him. A man reaching for love.

Lady Caroline Bramble – Female 25-35, English, socialite, beauty that is tired of being the center of attention. Desires to be where no one knows her. (Role requires her to be scantily clad times and have good Italian diction.)

Antony Wilding – Male 25-40, English raised in Italy, landowner and artist, a gentleman who seems to always know what to say to older women, but musses up with those his own age. (Often speaks Italian.)

Mrs. Graves – Female 60-80, English matron, stubborn, used to routines, does not like to be disturbed by frivolities, dietary changes, or a lack of walnuts. A woman who has survived all of her family that needs to leave a legacy.

Costanza – Female 30-60, Italian housekeeper, kind hearted soul, known Wilding all of his life and treats him like family. (Speaks only Italian. Words and English translation provided in the script.)

Preparation:

There will be cold readings in a relaxed atmosphere. All actors are encouraged to try out, regardless of ethnicity or level of experience. Be prepared to identify all conflicts between March 9th and May 21st.

Performances:

May 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15 (Industry Night), 19, and 20. Strike on May 21st.

Rehearsals:

Four days a week, usually Monday through Thursday, or Monday through Wednesday with a fourth rehearsal on the weekend.

Contact:

Director Kirsten Jorgensen Smith at outofthewings@yahoo.com for more information.

The Story:

Feeling lost in the shadows of marriage and post-WWI society, two unhappy London housewives decide to rent a villa in Italy for a ladies-only holiday away, reluctantly recruiting a pair of difficult upper-class women to share the cost and the experience. There, among the wisteria blossoms and Mediterranean sunshine, the four women clash—and then begin to bond and bloom until the men in their lives disrupt their comfortable truce. Ultimately, the women rediscover themselves in ways that they could never have expected.