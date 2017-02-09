The Venue Theatre Company presents:

Peter Pan Jr.

Music and Lyrics by

Sammy Cahn, Sammy Fain, Michelle Tumes, Xavier Atencio, George Bruns, Jack Lawrence,

Frank Churchill, Winston Hibler, Ted Sears, Oliver Wallace and Ray Kelley

Music Adapted & Arranged and Additional Lyrics by

Eric Svejcar

Book Adapted and Additional Lyrics by

David Zellnik

Based on the screenplay by

Ted Sears, Erdman Penner, Bill Peet,

Winston Hibler, Joe Rinaldi, Milt Banta,

Ralph Wright and William Cottrell

Based on the play by

J.M. Barrie

Wendy Darling loves to tell stories to her brothers, Michael and John. When her father announces that she must move out of the nursery, Peter Pan comes to whisk the children away to Neverland where they meet the Lost Boys, Mermaids, Indians, and the villainous Captain Hook! It’s Peter to the rescue when Wendy is taken captive by the dreaded captain, who has his own sinister plans in mind for Peter.

February 17 – March 12

Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm Sundays at 3pm

Tickets; $10 – $16

970-846-5434/TheVenueTheatre.com

The Venue Theatre, 27132 Main Street, Conifer, CO 80433