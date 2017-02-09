Relative Theatrics announces auditions for WHAT WOULD CRAZY HORSE DO? by Larissa FastHorse and directed by Kathryn Demith and Anne Mason.

When:

February 18th from 1:30-5:30

Where:

The Relative Theatrics Studio in the Laramie Plains Civic Center: 710 E Garfield #278 Laramie, WY 82070

Roles Available:

Journey Good Eagle – 26, female, Native American – Calvin’s twin sister. Usually a bit erratic, going off the deep end since the death of their Grandfather. Reservation accent.

Evan Atwood – 30-45, female, Caucasian (Anglo looking) – first female leader of the Ku Klux Klan. Strong, educated woman on the verge of bringing the Klan into a new era of political influence and power.

Rebel Shaw – 35-45, male, Caucasian (Anglo looking) – Legacy KKK member from the South. Evan’s bodyguard but much more. Backwoods Southern accent.

Calvin Good Eagle – 26, male, Native American – Journey’s twin brother. Educated at Yale. Devoted to his sister but she makes it hard.

Preparation:

Auditions will consist of cold readings in a relaxed atmosphere. Actors are also encouraged to prepare a monologue from the play. All actors are welcome to try out, regardless of ethnicity or level of experience. Be prepared to identify all conflicts between February 26th and April 8th. For more information or access to the script please email relativetheatrics@gmail.com.

Performances:

May 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15 (Industry Night), 19, and 20. Strike on May 21st.

Rehearsals:

Five days a week, usually Sunday through Thursday evenings.

Housing is provided.

Contact:

Artistic Director Anne Mason at relativetheatrics@gmail.com for more information or visit www.relativetheatrics.com.

The Story:

Twin siblings, the last members of their tribe, have just lost their grandfather when the KKK comes knocking with hopes of forming an alliance. A chilling look at the notion of racial purity, this story reveals the challenges contemporary Native Americans face when fighting extinction in a world that seems to have already forgotten they exist. The siblings attempt to find their voices in the outside world, while preserving the heritage that is now theirs alone to carry forward.