Progressive Theatre announces auditions for the regional premiere of Belleville by Amy Herzog, directed by Liz Nye.

Belleville tells the story of Zack and Abby, two young Americans living in an apartment in Paris above their landlords, Alioune and Amina, a French-Senegalese couple. They seem to live in a picturesque, bohemian, ex-pat paradise, with Zack working for Doctors Without Borders and Abby teaching yoga and shops in the French market, until Abby comes home early one afternoon. Racial and class tensions come to the fore as the couples’ lives intersect, and Abby and Zack struggle to address what lies beneath the surface of their idealistic marriage.

THE AUDITION:

When:

Thursday, March 9th at 7:00-9:00pm

Where:

Denver Center Education

Robert and Judi Newman Center for Theatre Education

Studio 4 on the 3rd floor

1101 13th St,

Denver 80204

(on the corner of 13th Street & Arapahoe Avenue, across from the Denver Performing Arts Complex)

Parking can be tricky around this building so you’ll want to give yourself plenty of time to get that squared away.

What to bring:

· Headshot, resume, and schedule conflicts July through end of September.

· Auditions will consist of prepared monologues with the possibility of cold readings from the script.

· Please prepare a 1-2 minute serio-comedic monologue.

Available roles:

· Amina: an African American female to play a French Senegalese character in her mid-twenties.

· Zack: a caucasian male to play a character in mid to late twenties.

REHEARSALS:

July 10th-August 10th

Monday-Thursday, 6:30pm-9:30pm (Rehearsal time blocks subject to slight change. Location TBA.)

PRODUCTION TOUR

This production will tour to theatres around the Denver metro area. Actors help with load-in and strike at each venue. Production tour will occur during various dates to be determined between August 10th and September 17th, based upon the availability of the booking theatre companies.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE THEATRE

The mission of Progressive Theatre is to support existing theatre companies in the Denver metro region. We bring thought-provoking and challenging work to their audiences and leave proceeds with the hosting company. As an initiative to support Denver area theatrical work, we philanthropically contribute our time and skill to the ongoing stability of local theatre, while also bringing relevant and necessary stories to their audiences. Check us out at www.progressive-theatre.com.

Sign up for an audition slot at: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0f4cacaf28a0f49-auditions