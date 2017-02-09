Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


March 9 – Belleville / Progressive Theatre

Posted by gshanstrom on 09 Feb 2017 / 0 Comment


Progressive Theatre announces auditions for the regional premiere of Belleville by Amy Herzog, directed by Liz Nye.

Belleville tells the story of Zack and Abby, two young Americans living in an apartment in Paris above their landlords, Alioune and Amina, a French-Senegalese couple. They seem to live in a picturesque, bohemian, ex-pat paradise, with Zack working for Doctors Without Borders and Abby teaching yoga and shops in the French market, until Abby comes home early one afternoon. Racial and class tensions come to the fore as the couples’ lives intersect, and Abby and Zack struggle to address what lies beneath the surface of their idealistic marriage.

THE AUDITION:

When:
Thursday, March 9th at 7:00-9:00pm

Where:
Denver Center Education
Robert and Judi Newman Center for Theatre Education
Studio 4 on the 3rd floor
1101 13th St,
Denver 80204
(on the corner of 13th Street & Arapahoe Avenue, across from the Denver Performing Arts Complex)
Parking can be tricky around this building so you’ll want to give yourself plenty of time to get that squared away.

What to bring:
· Headshot, resume, and schedule conflicts July through end of September.
· Auditions will consist of prepared monologues with the possibility of cold readings from the script.
· Please prepare a 1-2 minute serio-comedic monologue.
Available roles:
· Amina: an African American female to play a French Senegalese character in her mid-twenties.
· Zack: a caucasian male to play a character in mid to late twenties.
REHEARSALS:
July 10th-August 10th
Monday-Thursday, 6:30pm-9:30pm (Rehearsal time blocks subject to slight change. Location TBA.)
PRODUCTION TOUR
This production will tour to theatres around the Denver metro area. Actors help with load-in and strike at each venue. Production tour will occur during various dates to be determined between August 10th and September 17th, based upon the availability of the booking theatre companies.
ABOUT PROGRESSIVE THEATRE
The mission of Progressive Theatre is to support existing theatre companies in the Denver metro region. We bring thought-provoking and challenging work to their audiences and leave proceeds with the hosting company. As an initiative to support Denver area theatrical work, we philanthropically contribute our time and skill to the ongoing stability of local theatre, while also bringing relevant and necessary stories to their audiences. Check us out at www.progressive-theatre.com.

Sign up for an audition slot at: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0f4cacaf28a0f49-auditions


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Feb
    10
    Fri
    2017
    all-day * Phantom of the Opera / Colorad...
    * Phantom of the Opera / Colorad...
    Feb 10 all-day
    PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (non musical) PERFORMANCE Based on the classic novel by Gaston Leroux, this non-musical version of  Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the[...]
    all-day *Epic Winter/Evergreen Players
    *Epic Winter/Evergreen Players
    Feb 10 all-day
    Epic Winter Directed by Scott Ogle February 10 – February 11 Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm Evergreen Players Improv Comedy presents a completely unscripted and spontaneous improvisational show by taking audience suggestions and weaving[...]
    all-day *King Lear/Upstart Crow
    *King Lear/Upstart Crow
    Feb 10 all-day
    Upstart Crow @ Longmont Theatre King Lear February 10, 11, 17, 18 at 7:30 pm February 12, 19 at 2:00 pm February 9, 16 at 7:30 pm : Name Your Price Night * King Lear[...]
    all-day Armando: A Show for Lovers / Bov...
    Armando: A Show for Lovers / Bov...
    Feb 10 all-day
    Armando: A Show for Lovers Bovine Metropolis Theater 1527 Champa Street, Denver Colorado Giggling in tandem makes you love with abandon! Study after study has shown that giggling is good for the soul and your[...]
    all-day Here’s to Love: A Musical Cabare...
    Here’s to Love: A Musical Cabare...
    Feb 10 all-day
    South Boulder Vocal Studio Celebrates Valentine’s Day with a Cabaret Showcasing Local Boulder County Talent Premiere of Here’s to Love: A Musical Cabaret Exceptional singers from South Boulder Vocal Studio perform classic and contemporary favorites,[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado