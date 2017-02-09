February 25 – Iolanthe / Empire Lyric Players

The Empire Lyric Players, Denver’s premiere Gilbert and Sullivan Troupe since 1958, is holding auditions for Iolanthe, a fantasy involving Fairies interfering with Parliament.

Auditions will take place, Saturday, February 25, 9:00 am to 4:30 pm, at Washington Park United Methodist Church, 1955 E. Arizona Ave., Denver. Casting for adults and advanced teens; all lead roles available. An accompanist will be provided.

Dramatis Personae:

· The Lord Chancellor (comic baritone)

· George, Earl of Mountararat (baritone)

· Thomas, Earl of Tolloller (tenor)

· Private Willis, of the Grenadier Guards (bass)

· Strephon, an Arcadian Shepherd (baritone)

· Queen of the Fairies (contralto)

· Iolanthe, a Fairy, Strephon’s mother (mezzo-soprano)

· Celia, a Fairy (soprano)

· Leila, a Fairy (mezzo-soprano)

· Fleta, a Fairy (speaking role/chorus)

· Phyllis, an Arcadian Shepherdess (soprano)

· Men’s Chorus of Dukes, Marquises, Earls, etc.

· Ladies Chorus of Fairies

All positions are volunteer; however, this is a wonderful chance to perform a fully-staged opera with live orchestral accompaniment – a rare opportunity in Denver!

For an audition, please fill out a form at elps.org/auditions to secure a time and receive the music. You will be asked to sing a small section of the show music (memorization not necessary).

Rehearsal call times and dates will be scheduled in such a way as to respect singers’ time (if it’s not the day for your scenes, you won’t be called). In general, rehearsals will be every Friday 7:00-10:00 p.m. and every Sunday 1:00-4:00 p.m. We hold our rehearsals near Colorado Blvd and I-25.

Performance dates are June 23, 24 & 25 at the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre.