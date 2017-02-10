Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Billy Elliot / Vintage Theatre (February 2017)

Posted by gshanstrom on 10 Feb 2017 / 0 Comment


Billy Elliot the Musical Vintage ballot


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Feb
    10
    Fri
    2017
    all-day * Phantom of the Opera / Colorad...
    * Phantom of the Opera / Colorad...
    Feb 10 all-day
    PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (non musical) PERFORMANCE Based on the classic novel by Gaston Leroux, this non-musical version of  Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the[...]
    all-day *Epic Winter/Evergreen Players
    *Epic Winter/Evergreen Players
    Feb 10 all-day
    Epic Winter Directed by Scott Ogle February 10 – February 11 Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm Evergreen Players Improv Comedy presents a completely unscripted and spontaneous improvisational show by taking audience suggestions and weaving[...]
    all-day *King Lear/Upstart Crow
    *King Lear/Upstart Crow
    Feb 10 all-day
    Upstart Crow @ Longmont Theatre King Lear February 10, 11, 17, 18 at 7:30 pm February 12, 19 at 2:00 pm February 9, 16 at 7:30 pm : Name Your Price Night * King Lear[...]
    all-day Armando: A Show for Lovers / Bov...
    Armando: A Show for Lovers / Bov...
    Feb 10 all-day
    Armando: A Show for Lovers Bovine Metropolis Theater 1527 Champa Street, Denver Colorado Giggling in tandem makes you love with abandon! Study after study has shown that giggling is good for the soul and your[...]
    all-day Here’s to Love: A Musical Cabare...
    Here’s to Love: A Musical Cabare...
    Feb 10 all-day
    South Boulder Vocal Studio Celebrates Valentine’s Day with a Cabaret Showcasing Local Boulder County Talent Premiere of Here’s to Love: A Musical Cabaret Exceptional singers from South Boulder Vocal Studio perform classic and contemporary favorites,[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado