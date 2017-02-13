Fearless Theatre is proud to announce auditions for the third show in its 3rd season

Disney’s High School Musical: On Stage

Directed by Alexander Evert

Music Directed by Shelby Shepard

Choreographed by Stephanie Morris

Stage Managed by Lauren Dolan

Auditions will be held at Summit Church, 7200 S Clinton St. Englewood, CO on March 13th and 16th from 6pm to 10pm. Please prepare 16-32 bars of a song in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided, please bring sheet music. Callbacks will be held Monday, March 20th at 7pm.

High School Musical will be performed at the Crossroads Theater on August 4, 5, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19 at 7:30pm. Tech week will be July 31-August 3rd. Those with conflicts during tech week or performances will not be considered. Rehearsals will be Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7-10pm at Summit Church, beginning June 12.

Fearless encourages performers of all ethnicities, ages, gender identities and expressions to audition. Performers will receive a small profit share at the end of the run. All roles are available.

ROLES:

Troy Bolton

The most popular kid at East High, he is the star of the basketball team who yearns to be more than what people want him to be. Troy discovers his love for music but refuses to admit it. Athletic, attractive, and a true leader. He becomes smitten with Gabriella.

Vocal range top: B5

Vocal range bottom: B3

Chad Danforth

Troy’s best friend. A star basketball player, part of the jocks, and second in command. Extremely focused on winning his school’s basketball championship, but is slowly understanding that there might be more to this world, including his sparring crush on Taylor.

Vocal range top: B5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Zeke Baylor

A basketball player on the Wildcats Team. Energetic and charismatic. He has two secrets: a crush on Sharpay and a love for baking, which he is happy and relieved to eventually reveal.

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: B3

Sharpay Evans

The egocentric diva star of the school musicals, she is Ryan’s older twin and the alpha dog. She thinks being the musical star defines her and clutches the title like her life depends on it, no matter what the cost to others.

Vocal range top: F5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Ryan Evans

Sharpay’s fraternal twin and a self-delusional ‘star in the making.’ He typically feels the brunt of Sharpay’s attacks and lives under her shadow. Although he possesses a diva exterior, he yearns to change.

Vocal range top: B5

Vocal range bottom: B3

Gabriella Montez

The new girl in school. She is trying to blend in and avoid ‘labels’ at her new school. Eventually becomes Troy’s romantic counterpart. Pretty, shy, and smart.

Vocal range top: E5

Vocal range bottom: F3

Taylor Mckessie

The competitive head Brainiac of the school and President of the Science Club. She convinces Gabriella to join the Science Decathlon team. Taylor has a hidden soft spot for Chad, which she hides.

Vocal range top: C5

Vocal range bottom: G3

Jack Scott

The resident P.A. Announcer for the high school. He is shy and insecure in front of the rest of the kids, but smooth and confident at the mic. Known as the “Velvet Fog of East High.”

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: B3

Kelsi Nielsen

The drama club’s rehearsal pianist and student composer extraordinaire who is having her musical produced at school. Underneath her shy demeanor, Kelsi is an outspoken firecracker.

Vocal range top: D5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Ms. Darbus

The kooky, eccentric Drama Club teacher. She has her self-absored moments but is still devoted to her students and constantly encourages them. Passionate about the art of theatre.

Gender: Female

Age: 35 to 55

Coach Bolton

The stern basketball coach and Troy’s dad. He lost the big game years ago and wants his son to succeed where he failed. Blinded by his ambition for his son, he is still a good guy and proud father.

Gender: Male

Age: 40 to 45

Ensemble

Fearless will cast 4-6 ensemble members to play a variety of roles.

Contact fearlesstheatre@gmail.com with any questions.

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0a49acab2ca6fb6-fearless1