SCFD Program Manager

Job Classification: Nonexempt

Job Status: Full Time, 40 hours per week; benefits include health insurance, 401(k) plan, 457 plan and parking

Reports to: Executive Director

Compensation: $40,000-45,000, DOE

The successful candidate will be an individual who possesses integrity, is reliable, demonstrates initiative, enjoys closure, is conscientious, organized and takes responsibility for a job well done. This position requires an ability to manage stress in a busy organization, coupled with an ability to see what needs to get done and take the initiative to do it. It also requires the ability to work productively in a small collaborative staff setting, to engage actively with many external constituencies, and the capacity to solve problems productively. This individual will pay close attention to detail to ensure operational accuracy, efficiency, credibility and strong customer service. The ability to be flexible, prioritize multiple projects, and meet deadlines is required, as is an individual who is skilled with numbers and mathematically competent. An interest in the arts, sciences, and public policy, a sense of humor, and constructive outlook are also helpful.

Must be available to work days, evenings and occasional weekends; as required. Must possess a Colorado driver’s license, have a dependable vehicle and a good driving record for travel throughout the seven counties.

Required Core Competencies

· Understand, implement and follow policies and rules and effectively communicate these to others

· Develop intrapersonal and interpersonal relationships with a variety of external individuals and organizations in a professional manner

· Ability to use discretion with confidential and sensitive information and documents

· Accuracy with numbers; ability to read and analyze nonprofit/government financial documents

· Strongly skilled in the Microsoft Office Suite, social media platforms, and Constant Contact

· Proficient in writing, editing and proofreading; including grammar, punctuation and spelling

· Strong oral communication skills in a variety of settings and group sizes

· Collect, summarize and disseminate large amounts of data/information in an efficient and effective manner

· Knowledge of nonprofit practices and grant administration functions

· High level of professionalism with a strong work ethic

· Accountability and responsibility

Duties

· Manage work and relationships in a manner that supports the Board of Directors, Executive Director and colleagues in accomplishing the District’s goals and duties with adherence to the SCFD statute

· Act as SCFD liaison and resource on SCFD statute, open meetings statute and board policies to external groups, e.g., County Cultural Councils, Scientific & Cultural Collaborative, and related parties as assigned

· Process eligibility applications in accordance with the SCFD statute and District policy

· Convene and lead meetings, prepare instructions and annually conduct trainings in the grant process

· Manage all aspects of assigned grant application and certification processes, including assisting organizations

· Review, understand and accurately summarize financial and legal documents

· Evaluate and draft summaries of grant applicants’ financial documents and programmatic activities for use by

SCFD board or county cultural council members

· Analyze and extrapolate data, create spreadsheets and supporting documents

· Internally track fund movement for assigned counties

· Assist Executive Director in the development of operational and public policy when requested

· Assist in drafting marketing materials

· Participate in production of annual events including Rex Morgan Award Ceremony

· Participate in professional development opportunities to increase knowledge and customer service skills

Educational and Work Experience Requirements

· This position requires a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree and at least two years of work experience involving nonprofit organizations; four years of work experience including exposure to grant making processes is preferred. An advanced degree may be substituted for one year of work experience.

· Knowledge of the SCFD and statutory operations are a plus.

NOTE: Duties, responsibilities and accountabilities may be modified at any time. This job description is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all duties, responsibilities or qualifications associated with the job.

Working Conditions

Physical Demands: Sedentary to moderate physical work depending upon assignment; may require ability to lift up to a maximum of 50 pounds; may require lifting and carrying objects, regular standing, and walking; may require bending, stooping, pushing, pulling and climbing; eye/hand coordination for computer operation; may require eye/hand/foot coordination for operation of motor vehicle; vision to read reports and other written material; frequent speech and hearing to maintain communication with employees and constituents. Work Environment: Works in a clean, comfortable environment. Equipment Used: Standard business and professional equipment and tools including computers.

To Apply

Please email cover letter and resume to scfd@scfd.org with the subject “Program Manager Position.” No phone calls please. Materials must be received by 5pm, Monday, March 6th to be considered for this position.

The Scientific and Cultural Facilities District is an equal opportunity employer. The SCFD serves a diverse cultural community and public and encourages applications from individuals of all backgrounds.