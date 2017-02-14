Join us at the Mercury Café—located at 2199 California Street—for creativity and

community! Everyone is invited to this free theatre workshop hosted by The Five

Points Theatre Club. Meet the FPTC staff, learn from professional theatre artists

Buba Basishvili and Meghan Frank, and enjoy a morning of fun, friends, and

theatre.

Our upcoming class is Saturday March 11 from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm. To

register, visit our website at www.thefivepointstheatreclub.org.

info@thefivepointstheatreclub.720-449-6337 org

Meghan Frank (MFA, Dell’Arte International) is a

theatre maker and educator specializing in original

theatre making, physical comedy, mask, and acting for

the stage. She currently works as a guest artist with

the Millibo Arts Theatre in Colorado Springs, as a

teaching artist for the MACC in Denver, and before

moving back to Denver was an ensemble member of

Bond Street Theatre of New York City.

Buba Basishvili (MFA, Dell’Arte International) is a

theatre maker and performer from the Republic of

Georgia. He has worked internationally in theatre, film,

as a director, and as a teacher with the Georgian State

Pantomime Theatre and Rustaveli State Theatre and Film

University. Buba plays a little bit of drum and loves the

silly and serious combined.