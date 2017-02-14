Our Sponsors
-
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsFeb15Wed2017all-day *Motown The Musical / Denver Cen...*Motown The Musical / Denver Cen...Feb 15 all-dayMotown The Musical Buell Theatre Feb 15 – 19, 2017 It began as one man’s story…became everyone’s music…and is now Broadway’s musical. MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s[...]Feb16Thu2017all-day *The Heir Apparent/Springs Ensem...*The Heir Apparent/Springs Ensem...Feb 16 all-dayThe Heir Apparent by David Ives FEBRUARY 16 – MARCH 5, 2017 Springs Ensemble Theatre (“SET”) kicks off its eighth season with the neo-classical French romp The Heir Apparent, adapted by David Ives and directed[...]Feb17Fri2017all-day *Bonnie & Clyde / Town Hall*Bonnie & Clyde / Town HallFeb 17 all-dayBonnie & Clyde Directed by Nick Sugar February 17 – March 19, 2017 Music by Frank Wildhorn, Lyrics by Don Black, Book by Ivan Menchell When Bonnie & Clyde meet, mutual cravings for excitement immediately[...]all-day *Peter Pan Jr. /The Venue Theatr...*Peter Pan Jr. /The Venue Theatr...Feb 17 all-dayPeter Pan Jr. /The Venue Theatre Company (February 17 – March 12) The Venue Theatre Company presents: Peter Pan Jr. Music and Lyrics by Sammy Cahn, Sammy Fain, Michelle Tumes, Xavier Atencio, George Bruns, Jack[...]all-day *The Golden Years/The Avenue The...*The Golden Years/The Avenue The...Feb 17 all-dayTHE GOLDEN YEARS February 17 & 18 The Golden Years: Thank You For Being a Friend is a tribute to the hit television show Golden Girls playing on NBC for seven seasons from 1985 to[...]