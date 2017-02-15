Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


March 7 – Dark of the Moon / Upstart Crow

Posted by gshanstrom on 15 Feb 2017


Auditions for The Upstart Crow’s production of “Dark of the Moon” will be held on March 7th at 7:30 p.m., at The Upstart Crow studio, 2131 Arapaho Ave, unit A, in Boulder. Dark of the Moon is a bluegrass musical, but there are many non singing roles. 13 male roles and 12 female, ages 12 to 105. Banjo, fiddle, guitar and voice are pluses. All ethnicities are welcome.
For more information and an audition form go to:
www.theupstartcrow.org
Or jimheun@hotmail.com


