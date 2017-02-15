PHAMALY THEATRE COMPANY

www.phamaly.org

Audition Notice: ANNIE

Phamaly Theatre Company will be holding special auditions for its summer 2017 musical ANNIE.

Role: ANNIE and FEATURED ORPHANS

Seeking female-identified performers with disabilities, ages 7-14. All actors who audition for Phamaly must have a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Specific considerations:

–Strong musical, vocal, and acting skills (this includes the ability to interpret music through language such as American Sign Language)

–Open to non-equity and equity actors

–Disabled performers of color strongly encouraged to audition

Auditions will be held Saturday, February 25th from 11am to 12:30pm. Callbacks will be the same day, from 1pm to 3pm. Auditions and callbacks will be held at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 S. Dahlia, Denver, CO 80246.

AUDITIONS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, AND ONLY ARRANGED BY PHONE. To schedule an audition, please contact Paul Behrhorst, Production Manager, at 303-365-0005, extension 4. Please specify any disability accommodations you may need for the audition. **Video submissions will be accepted – please call for information.**

Auditioners are asked to prepare 16 bars of an up-tempo musical theatre or pop song AND a 1-minute comedic monologue of your choice. Please bring your own sheet music – an accompanist will be provided.

Stipend position – travel and housing reimbursement possible, dependent on equity classification.

ANNIE

Directed by Regan Linton and Steve Wilson

Musical Direction by David Nehls and Trent Hines

Rehearsals begin May 14th (rehearsals will be held at the Newman Center for Education, DCPA, 1101 13th St)

Runs July 13-August 6

Stage Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts