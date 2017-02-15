The Venue Theatre Company in Conifer is a non-profit community children’s theatre. We are looking to add to our team of dedicated, talented professionals. We are currently seeking one or more choreographers for our 2017 – 2018 season.

In addition, we are seeking someone to teach a tap-dance summer class in anticipation of our productions that begin in the fall.

One candidate can, but does not need to, commit to all positions. We are also able to hire a different choreographer for each show. Candidates must have the ability to teach dance to children with a varying degree of experience and ability and maintain our nurturing environment. Candidates must pass a background check. Rehearsals are as follows:

Our programs that run during the school year are designed to not only produce an amazing show, but to teach our students other aspects of performing arts. Our high school company produces two shows throughout the school year. Our middle and elementary companies each produce one.

Beginning fall, 2017:

High school company will begin rehearsing Thoroughly Modern Millie, performing in November. Weekly rehearsals Monday and Wednesday 3:15 – 7:30 pm beginning in August.

Middle school company will begin rehearsing Singin’ in the Rain Jr., performing in February and March of 2018. Weekly rehearsals on Thursdays 3:00 -7:30 beginning in September.

Elementary company will perform Lion King Experience, performing in May, 2018. Weekly rehearsals on Tuesdays, 5 – 6:30 beginning in September.

Because Millie and Singin’ in the Rain are both tap-heavy shows, we will offer an afternoon/evening tap class to our middle and high school students this summer. It is preferable that the choreographer for one or both of the shows teach this class as well.

Interested candidates please email resume to: laurenh@thevenuetheatre.com