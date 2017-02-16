Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsFeb16Thu2017all-day *The Heir Apparent/Springs Ensem...*The Heir Apparent/Springs Ensem...Feb 16 all-dayThe Heir Apparent by David Ives FEBRUARY 16 – MARCH 5, 2017 Springs Ensemble Theatre (“SET”) kicks off its eighth season with the neo-classical French romp The Heir Apparent, adapted by David Ives and directed[...]Feb17Fri2017all-day *Bonnie & Clyde / Town Hall*Bonnie & Clyde / Town HallFeb 17 all-dayBonnie & Clyde Directed by Nick Sugar February 17 – March 19, 2017 Music by Frank Wildhorn, Lyrics by Don Black, Book by Ivan Menchell When Bonnie & Clyde meet, mutual cravings for excitement immediately[...]all-day *Peter Pan Jr. /The Venue Theatr...*Peter Pan Jr. /The Venue Theatr...Feb 17 all-dayPeter Pan Jr. /The Venue Theatre Company (February 17 – March 12) The Venue Theatre Company presents: Peter Pan Jr. Music and Lyrics by Sammy Cahn, Sammy Fain, Michelle Tumes, Xavier Atencio, George Bruns, Jack[...]all-day *The Golden Years/The Avenue The...*The Golden Years/The Avenue The...Feb 17 all-dayTHE GOLDEN YEARS February 17 & 18 The Golden Years: Thank You For Being a Friend is a tribute to the hit television show Golden Girls playing on NBC for seven seasons from 1985 to[...]all-day *The Toxic Avenger/Breckenridge ...*The Toxic Avenger/Breckenridge ...Feb 17 all-dayTHE TOXIC AVENGER Music by David Bryan Book and Lyrics by Joe DiPietro Starring TJ Hogle (Shrek), Meghan VanDeHay, Carter Edward Smith (The 10th) Music Direction by Heather Hall Directed by Christopher Willard February 17-March[...]