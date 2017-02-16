Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


March 2 – Vintage Youth Productions / Vintage Theatre

Posted by gshanstrom on 16 Feb 2017 / 0 Comment


Audition Notice:
March 2nd, 6:30-8:30
Vintage Theatre is holding auditions for several actors for school performances with Vintage Youth Productions.
Performances are held either at our venue at 1468 Dayton St. or at various schools throughout the Aurora area.  All performances are scheduled during weekdays to accommodate schools, so actors will need some daytime availability.  Experience working with and/or performing for kids a plus.
Please bring a monologue from children’s theatre or literature of no more than two minutes in length, head shot, and resume.
This is a PAID POSITION.  Actor stipend is $75 per performance.
Sign up for a slot at
http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0d44aca82ea1fc1-auditions


