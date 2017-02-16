Naropa University announces auditions for Steven San Luis’ The Dream/Death Experiment, a poetic staging of death, and where we go from there.

Characters:

Whiskey, Rum, Sake, Gin

All ages and genders are welcome to audition

Time and place:

Downtown Boulder

February, 25- All day

Email ssanluis@students.naropa.edu

Location will be emailed with audition time

What to bring:

Headshot and resume are welcome and appreciated, but not required

Auditions will consist of one or two cold readings from the script

Performances are projected for May 12, 13, and 14