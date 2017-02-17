An Athena Project-World Premiere

The Wave That Set the Fire

By Ellen K. Graham

Directed by Hart DeRose

March 10 – April 9

Performance days/times: Friday and Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday at 2 pm.

Ticket prices:

General Admission $22.00

Student $20.00

Senior $20.00

Military $20.00

Groups of 8 or more $18.00

In the not-so-distant future, the justice system has been reduced to one woman in a rusty Chevy Impala. When civil society is on its deathbed, what constitutes crime and punishment?

Playing the Byron Theatre – Newman Center for Performing Arts

2344 E Iliff Ave

Denver, CO 80210

303.219.0882

info@athenaprojectfestival.org

www.athenaprojectfestival.org